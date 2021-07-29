Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Scene & Heard

Bernie Sanders to Attend Campaign Events for Nina Turner Friday Before Agora Rally Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge JON LICHTENBERG PHOTO
  • Jon Lichtenberg Photo

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who was previously announced as the keynote speaker for a Nina Turner get-out-the-vote rally at the Agora Theater Saturday, will arrive Friday and attend a series of events across Ohio's 11th congressional district.

The Turner campaign announced the expanded schedule Thursday. In the campaign's final days, both Turner and her corporate-backed opponent, Shontel Brown, are kicking their operations into high gear. Sanders is perhaps the biggest name in progressive politics to endorse Turner and campaign in the district on her behalf.



At the Saturday rally, Sanders will be joined by Congresswoman Cori Bush, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Dr. Cornel West, and — wonder of wonders — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

But local Bernie diehards will have additional opportunities to see him in person. The following event details were provided by the Nina Turner campaign.

Friday, July 30
Canvass Kickoff in Cleveland Heights with Sen. Nina Turner and Sen. Bernie Sanders
1:00 p.m.
2597 Exeter Rd
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Friday, July 30
Canvass kickoff in Ward 3 with Sen. Nina Turner and Sen. Bernie Sanders
4:00 p.m.
Church+State
1436 Church and State Way
Cleveland, OH 44113

Friday, July 30
Akron GOTV Door Canvass Kickoff with Sen. Bernie Sanders
5:30 p.m.
Beyond Expectations Barber College
2202 Romig Rd
Akron, OH 44320

Saturday, July 31
Summit County: Meet Senator Bernie Sanders at the Box!
8:30 a.m.
500 Grant St
Akron, OH 44311

***
