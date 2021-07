World Cup Qualifiers Coming to Columbus, Cincinnati This Year

click to enlarge Photo by Francisco Huerta Jr.

TQL Stadium in Cincinnati

Two World Cup qualifiers this fall await Northeast Ohioans just down I-71.The U.S. men's squad will face off against Costa Rica on Oct. 13 in Columbus and against Mexico on Nov. 12 in Cincinnati.Columbus has played host to 10 World Cup qualifiers, including the four Dos a Cero games against Mexico, since 2010. While Cincy scored the Mexico match, at least the rivalry is still being played in Ohio.The U.S., as you might remember, failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. To secure a spot in the 2022 games in Qatar, the U.S. will have to finish top three in CONCACAF or finish fourth and win a play-in game.Tickets will be limited due to the match being one of just seven home matches that will take place in the United States. To meet this demand, the USMNT released a weighted random draw to ensure that everyone interested has a fair opportunity to purchase tickets.According to the U.S. Soccer website , U.S. Soccer Insider members ($45 yearly subscription) and FC Cincinnati season ticket holders are able to apply for tickets now for the Costa Rica match. Those in the general public will be sent instructions on August 30 on how to apply for tickets.