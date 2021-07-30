Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 30, 2021

Film

Halsey's New IMAX Film To Screen Locally on August 25

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Halsey. - LUCAS GARRIDO
  • Lucas Garrido
  • Singer-songwriter Halsey.
A multi-media sensation, singer-songwriter Halsey aims to have an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, she has won more than 20 awards.

For her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, she teamed up with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.



In advance of the album's release, IMAX Experience: Halsey Presents If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power will premiere in select IMAX theatres in the U.S. on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Though an exact location has yet to be announced, the film will screen locally.

The hour-long film experience, set to the music of the forthcoming album, was written by Halsey, and directed by Colin Tilley.

Tickets to the film go on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Halsey, IMAX Experience

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. West Side Councilman Literally Out Here Putting Steering Wheel Locks on Basketball Hoops Because of 'Basketball, Gambling and Guns' Read More

  2. 20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 29-Aug. 1) Read More

  3. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's New Zipline Ride is Officially Open Read More

  4. Coming Soon to the East Bank of the Flats, Smokey's BBQ and Saloon From James Baker, Son of Al 'Bubba' Baker Read More

  5. Antica Brings Contemporary Italian Food to the MarketPlace at Avon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation