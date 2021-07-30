Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, July 30, 2021

'Save It For Sunday' Series at Heart of Gold to Kick Off with All-Star Moxie Alum Event

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge The dining room of Heart of Gold in Ohio City. - JONAH ORYSZAK
  • Jonah Oryszak
  • The dining room of Heart of Gold in Ohio City.

Heart of Gold (4133 Lorain Ave., 216-938-8711) in Ohio City typically is closed on Sundays, but the restaurant intends to host frequent special events that bring in outside chefs for progressive, collaborative meals. Titled “Save it for Sunday,” the series kicks off at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, with a six-course plated affair featuring 11 chefs who all worked together at Moxie in Beachwood before it closed in 2019.

“I wanted to cook with the people who I got my chops with,” explains Heart of Gold chef Adam Bauer. “Honestly, to this day they are still the most talented people I have ever worked with. They are the unsung heroes of the Cleveland food scene. They aren’t the guys on Instagram; they are the guys who do the work. They’re the talent.”



The six courses will be prepared by teams comprised of Sean St. Clair, Michael Tolosa, Don Triskett, Brandon Veres, Kyle Anderson, Rowan Murray, Bobby Sabetta, Alex Hrvatin, Jason Quiner and Alaina Oneill.

There are just 40 seats available. The $120 fee includes passed apps, six courses and a champagne toast. An optional cocktail pairing is available for $50.

There is no final menu yet but diners can expect a very progressive, avant-garde roster of dishes, notes Bauer. And, before you ask, there will be no all-vegan, all-vegetarian or all-gluten-free options.

“We’re super excited,” says the chef. “We haven’t cooked together in years. This will be an evening of memories and amazing food and stories. It will be an interactive event with chefs in the dining room talking about their courses, telling stories.”

