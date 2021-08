Courtyard on Coventry Joins Expanding Roster of Indie Business Collection in Coventry Village

click to enlarge Google Maps

Courtyard on Coventry is now open.

Coventry Village continues to expand its roster of independent businesses this summer, with more on the way in the coming weeks. The latest business to join the street is Courtyard on Coventry, which celebrated its grand opening in June.The club is described as an entertainment venue offering drinks, food, hookahs and live entertainment. It opened in the long-dormant Burgers-n-Beer space at 1854 Coventry Rd. Suite C.Courtyard owners Sahabahddin Muhammad and Verntonn Smith grew up in East Cleveland but always sought out the diversity of entertainment and art attractions in nearby Coventry."Courtyard will be a place for culturally diverse individuals and couples to come after a long day of work to decompress, have a great drink, and something good to eat,” Smith explains in a release from Coventry Village. “It will be a comfortable safe haven for young professionals to come, relax, be entertained, and enjoy: an escape from the stresses of life with the hospitality we have to offer. We bring a warm energy. This is a place where people can also socialize and network."Depending on the evening, guests might be treated to live soul, R & B or stand-up comedy. To eat, there’s American “soul-inspired” menu items like soul rolls, chicken and waffles, turkey chops with gravy, shrimp Alfredo and grilled turkey ribs. Courtyard also hosts a Sunday brunch.Coventry Village isn’t done growing, either. In the coming weeks, the doors will open to Taco Roosters, opening in the former Panini’s space, and Koko Bakery, setting up shop in the former Piccadilly Artisan Yogurt spot.