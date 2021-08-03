Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Scene & Heard

Why True Patriots Root Against the U.S. Olympic Team

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge Megan Rapinoe - LORIE SHAULL/FLICKRCC
  • Lorie Shaull/FlickrCC
  • Megan Rapinoe

Scene: A meeting of the Ashtabula County Oath Keepers. The basement man cave of Commander Ronnie Jenkins, Kelloggsville, Ohio.

Commander Ronnie: “Okay, men, I’d like to open with a few housekeeping matters sent down from headquarters. [Pauses to read.] Oooo, this is awkward. [Pauses to read again, a look of puzzlement crossing his face.] It says here we’re supposed to root against the U.S. Olympic team. [Laughter erupts.]



Sergeant-in-Arms Jerry: “Good one, Ronnie. But let’s dispense with the jokes and get to it. Women’s archery is on CNBC tonight.”

Ronnie: “Boys, I’m serious. This is coming directly from our Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump.”

Vice-Commander Lou: [Raising his hand.] “Don’t that seem kind of unAmerican? Especially with us being the ultimate patriots and all?”

Commander Ronnie: “Nope, says right here that at a rally in Phoenix Trump told the crowd to boo the women’s soccer team. Seems they’re for equal pay and kneeling for the National Anthem, which makes them woke.”

Lou: “I get the kneeling part, Ronnie. But I wouldn’t mind some of that myself equal pay myself.”

Supply Sergeant Mel: “Aren’t we in favor of meritocracy? Seeing as the women are way better than the men, shouldn’t they actually get paid more?”

Commander Ronnie: “I don’t make the rules, men. We swore an oath to the Commander-in-Chief and—

Second Lieutenant Herb: “Point of order, if I may. Since we ain’t real military, and Trump ain’t the real president, that makes the chain of command mostly pretend. I say we blow off the soccer thing.”

Men in unison: “Huzzah!”

Mel: “Ronnie, I think what the men are trying to say is that while Trump’s a great president and all…

Jerry: “Greatest ever.”

Mel: “…he ain’t exactly the athletic type. It’s kind of like listening to a tax lawyer on what kind of snowblower to buy.”

Ronnie: “That ain’t the point, men. Women’s soccer hates America. Which means we hate women’s soccer. End of story. And we also hate Simone Biles.” [Outrage and disbelief.]

Lou: “Are friggin’ kidding me? What? Do we hate hunting dogs and baby Jesus too?”

Commander Emeritus Burt: “I’m pretty sure that back when America was great, we didn’t pick fights with four-foot-eight ladies.”

Ronnie: “Nope. Says right here that Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz called her ‘a selfish, childish, national embarrassment.’”

Herb: “Point of order again: Doesn’t it feel like this Reitz is denigrating others to mask some deep-seated male insecurities?”

Ronnie: “Nope. You also got Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, calling her a ‘selfish sociopath’ and a ‘shame to the country.’ Says we’re ‘raising a generation of weak people.’”

Jerry: “What’s a Turning Point USA?”

Ronnie: “It’s the Republican Party’s JV team. The young’uns hoping to make varsity someday.”

Mel: “I don’t know, Ronnie. All this outrage is starting to feel a little… What’s that word?”

Herb: “Derivative.”

Mel: “Yeah, derivative. People are starting to think we’re the Foo Fighters of the armed militia movement. Like we don’t have any fresh material.”

Ronnie: “Don’t shoot the messenger, boys. Says here we’re also against the men’s basketball team. For being woke and against racial inequality. That’s directly from Grant Stinchfield, a host at Newsmax.”

Burt: “Christ on a cracker, Ronnie. The man wears makeup for a living.”

Ronnie: “He says he was happy when we lost to France.” [Angry noises.]

Jerry: “Really, Ronnie? We’re rooting for France now?”

Ronnie: “I know it sounds what you call your counterintuitive, but it appears we now got an oath to France.”

Jerry: [Angrily] “Am I gonna need a man-bun?”

Ronnie: “Well—”

Lou: “Is France gonna provide us with the purses? Or do they expect us to buy our own?” [Cackling.]

Ronnie: “Now don’t blame me. I’m just—”

Mel: “Hey, look everyone! Allyson Felix is on!”

Lou: “She got the most radiant smile.”

Herb: “They don’t make smiles like that in France.”

Ronnie: “Boys?”

Jerry: “Here’s a question, men: If your son was to marry, who would you want him marrying most? Allyson, Simone, or Megan Rapinoe?”

Ronnie: “Boys? …Boys?”

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Satire, U.S. Olympics

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Recreational Marijuana on the Table Again in Ohio Read More

  2. New Campaign Finance Reports Show Whose Money is Backing Cleveland Mayoral Candidates Read More

  3. With Rising Cases, CDC Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors in Cuyahoga County Read More

  4. Delta Variant Studies Show the Pandemic Is Far From Over Read More

  5. ‘Freedom is Being Able to Breathe:’ Ohio Woman Wrestles With Long Covid Seven Months Later Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation