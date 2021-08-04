Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Bites

BRWN SUGR BRNCH, a Vegan Brunch Pop-Up, Coming to 78th Street Studios on Aug. 8

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge Chef Chaundrea Simmons to host a vegan pop-up. - COURTESY CHAUNDREA SIMMONS
  • Courtesy Chaundrea Simmons
  • Chef Chaundrea Simmons to host a vegan pop-up.

Chef Chaundrea Simmons will bring her talents to the 78th Street Studios when she hosts BRWN SUGR BRUNCH, a vegan pop-up. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 8 at Current Gallery (1300 W. 78th St., Ste. 101)
in Detroit Shoreway.

The island-themed food is inspired by a solo art exhibition by artist Tai Gomez-Curtain, who will be in attendance.



The following three-course menu plus beverages is available for $45.

Course 1: Mexican-style Doubles: Trinidadian and Mexican street food mash up of refried beans, corn salsa and avocado-cilantro crema atop traditional Trinidadian spicy flat bread.

Course 2: Rasta Pasta: Jamaican-inspired vegan Rasta pasta with an array of peppers and island flavors, including scallions, jerk seasoning and coconut milk.

Course 3: Maple Sugar Pinwheels: Brown sugar swirls sprinkled with a touch of island flavors and orange zest accompanied with an orange glaze.

Tickets for this event can be reserved here.

