30 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 5-8)

Chris Stapleton returns to Blossom tonight.
THU 08/05
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
A few years back, country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton recruited a few of his musician friends for what he called his All-American Road Show. The tour was such a great success, he's put together another iteration that comes to Blossom tonight. Elle King and Kendell Marvel will open the show. The concert begins at 7. Check the Live Nation website for ticket prices and more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Asian Lantern Festival
Taking over parks and zoos across the country, the traveling Asian Lantern Festival shows off thousands of colorful handmade paper lanterns in open, green spaces. This year's edition brings 70 "large-scale illuminated displays." This year’s festival will mark the return of live performances every hour, and there will be acrobatics including foot juggling, contortion and martial arts. Throughout the festival, guests can shop at an Asian craft market and taste a variety of culturally-inspired cuisine. The event takes place from 6:30 to 10 tonight through Sunday. Check the Zoo website for ticket prices. Continues through Sept. 2.
3900 Wildlife Way, 216-661-6500, clemetzoo.com
.
John Caparulo
Best known for his stints on E!'s Chelsea Lately and as the host of CMT's Mobile Home Disaster
, comedian John Caparulo is a Kent State grad who regularly comes home and fits some shows into his schedule while he's here. Caparulo, known as Cap, got his start on the Cleveland circuit in the late '90s. He plays the role of the dumb hillbilly, but his narrative jokes are well thought-out and his comic timing is impeccable. In 2013, he issued Come Inside of Me
, a collection of some of his best jokes, including his lengthy bit about the first time he went skydiving. Expect to hear some of that material tonight when he performs at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
The Choir of Man
With most of the Broadway touring shows still on pause because of the pandemic, The Choir of Man
represents the sole performance taking place at Playhouse Square this month. A press release promises the show is both a party and concert: "It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography." Tonight's show takes place at 7:30 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The run extends to Aug. 29. Check the Playhouse Square website for additional showtimes and ticket prices.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Tonight, sportswriter Dan Coughlin talks about the most outrageous sports stars he’s known. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Japanese Breakfast/Mannequin Pussy
A video game composer, prolific music video director, musician and author, Michelle Zauner tours and records as the indie pop outfit Japanese Breakfast. On tour to supports the band’s new album, Jubilee
, as well as Zauner’s new memoir, Crying in H Mart
, a book about her early childhood and the time she spent between the U.S. and South Korea, the band performs tonight at 8 at the Agora. Check the Agora website for ticket prices.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Live and Local
As part of the Rock Hall's summer concert series, there will be live music from 8 to 10:30 tonight. Dubbed Live and Local, the concerts will feature a mix of local and national acts. Tonight, local Jul Big Green performs along with C-Level. Admission is free but reservations are requested. A separate ticket is required to tour the museum. Continues through Sept. 2.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Lunch by the Lake
A summertime thing at the Rock Hall, Lunch by the Lake will feature free acoustic performances by the Rock Hall’s “Resident Rockers” and local artists from noon to 2 p.m. on today, tomorrow and Saturday at the beer garden. The event is free and no reservation is required. Continues through Aug. 26.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Maker & Shaker
Maker & Shaker, a cocktail hour and mini maker market featuring local entrepreneurs, takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the B-Side on the first Thursday of each month. A local musician/DJ will be on hand as well, and the event will be outdoor on the patio, weather permitting, or inside right next to the bar. Admission is free. first Thursday of every month.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
Waco Brothers
Music Box Supper Club celebrates its seventh anniversary with a performance by Chicago's punkish Waco Brothers. There will be a pre-show rooftop party open to ticket holders and Music Box VIP members. The pre-show party starts at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $18 in advance, $25 at the door.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
FRI 08/06
The Dancing Wheels Company
Dancing Wheels’ lifelong mission is to "educate, advocate and entertain through compelling, innovative dance best expressed by people of all abilities." One of the premier arts and disabilities organizations in the U.S., Dancing Wheels will take on Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream
tonight at 8 at Cain Park. Consult the Cain Park website for ticket prices and more info.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
GlamGore
GlamGore is Cleveland's newest monthly addition to LGBTQ nightlife. Each month, GlamGore features a variety of performance artists under one roof, ranging from beauty queens to drag monsters. One of few all-inclusive and all ages productions that incorporates themed performances to elevate artists and audiences alike, GlamGore features well-rounded drag entertainers of all shapes, sizes and styles from all over the country. The theme of tonight's event, which starts at 9 at the Grog Shop, is Queens & Kings of Camp. Vivian Vendetta Sinclaire, Gus Tevaire, Carly Üninemclite, Clinica Deprecious and Gilda Wabbit will perform. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP tickets which include a photo opportunity, a meet-and-greet prior to the show and seating, cost $16.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Indians vs. Detroit Tigers
The Indians return home after a lengthy road trip to take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. In the midst of a rebuilding season, the Tigers have struggled to play .500 ball all season, and the Tribe should have the advantage in this three-game series. Tickets start at $15.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, clevelandindians.com
.
Janis Joplin Fan Weekend
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the release of Janis Joplin’s album Pearl, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host Janis Joplin Fan Weekend from today through Sunday. The first event, taking place today, will be with Melissa Etheridge, who inducted Joplin in 1995. Etheridge’s speech inducting Joplin will premiere on The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault podcast on iHeart Radio prior to the event. Then, on August 25 at 7 p.m., writer and scholar Holly George-Warren will discuss her book, Janis: Her Life and Music
. New Joplin-themed merchandise will debut in the Rock Hall store, and a Janis Joplin Legends of Rock Virtual Exhibit will appear online in September.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Produced by Scott Spence, This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
centers on "the struggles and aspirations of three sisters as one walks the globe to find her purpose, one searches for adventure, and the third grows where she is planted," as it's put in a press release. The play's run at Beck Center for the Arts continues through Aug. 8. Consult the Beck Center website for performance times and ticket prices.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
The Stimmy Soirée
One part dance party and one part fashion performance, the Stimmy Soiree, which takes place tonight at 6 at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, celebrates Chicago-based designer Sky Cubacub and its Rebirth Garments clothing line of "gender non-conforming wearables and accessories centering Non-binary, Trans, Disabled and Mad Queers of all sizes and ages." The fashion event will feature local models dancing in custom, handmade garments designed specifically to serve their physical and social needs. Admission is free, but advance registration is required. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.
6705 Detroit Avenue, 216-273-6607, mocacleveland.org
.
J.J. Williamson
Nearly 20 years ago, comedian J.J. Williamson won the Bay Area Comedy Competition in Oakland, thus launching his career as a standup comic. He likes to joke about the things he goes through every day. He frequently jokes about dating. "I am not a baller — I'm an outlet baller," he says in one bit. "I'm a baller on a budget." He performs tonight at 7 and 9 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
SAT 08/07
Cleveland Bazaar in Market Square Park
Cleveland Bazaar has organized pop-up retail events for makers, artists and small businesses in northeast Ohio since 2004. Its summer shows at Market Square Park across from the West Side Market are a great way to shop local. Today's event, which is free, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
W. 25th St. and Lorain Ave.
.
Lakewood Arts Festival
After the pandemic turned last year’s event into a virtual affair, the Lakewood Arts Festival will return as an in-person event this summer. The city of Lakewood will close Detroit Ave. between Belle and Arthur avenues to host more than 130 regional and national artists and makers who’ll display paintings, prints, photography, art glass, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture and fiber. Acts such as Senegalese drummer Assane M’baye, singer-songwriter Luca Mundaca, singer-songwriter Alexis Antes, singer-songwriter Chris Allen and indie rockers Meg and the Magnetosphere will perform. In addition, the Beck Center will offer arts-based performances and activities for children and adults. A food court will be located in front of Lakewood Library and will offer a selection of the region’s best food trucks. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the festival, and there will be additional spacing between the artists booths. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
lakewoodartsfest.org
.
Leading Ladies on Stage
A collection of Cleveland powerhouse singers takes the stage for an evening of iconic songs made famous by the leading ladies of Broadway. "Big belting and intimate storytelling will be on display for this unforgettable "one-night-only" event," reads a press release. The event takes place tonight at 8 at Cain Park. Consult the Cain Park website for ticket prices and more info.
14591 Superior Rd., Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 11.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Macbeth
Chagrin Arts and the City of Solon bring live theater back to the park with Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The outdoor curtain rises at 5:30 pm today and tomorrow. The City of Solon is providing food trucks or guests may bring a picnic dinner to enjoy. This is the second year Chagrin Arts has partnered with Play On! Shakespeare located in Ashland, Oregon. This year, the directorial team of Delaney Hagy and Tyler Collins decided that this was the year to do a drama. In past years, they directed the light-hearted comedies As You Like It and Twelfth Night. Admission is free, and Chagrin Arts and the cast and artistic team of Macbeth have dedicated this production to a special cause as a way to bring awareness to the Ohio Innocence Project (OIP). This organization does incredible work to free people who have been wrongly incarcerated. Chagrin Arts and OIP, located at the University of Cincinnati Law School, partners in ‘Arts With A Purpose’ programming. Restroom facilities are available and there is ample parking. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7196 SOM Center Road.
6679 Som Center Rd, Solon, 440-248-5747, chagrinarts.org
.
Maks & Val
Expect dancing, deeply personal storytelling and world class showmanship when Maks & Val bring their stripped down tour to the Agora tonight at 8:15. Consult the Agora website for ticket prices and more info.
Agora Theatre, 5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Mammoth WVH
Named after composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, singer-multi-instrumentalist Wolfgang William Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen and the former bassist for Van Halen and Tremonti formed Mammoth Van Halen last year. The band released its self-titled debut earlier this year, and it features the kind of hard-rocking tunes for which Van Halen is know. The band rolls into House of Blues tonight for a show that starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $29.50.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Peninsula Flea
It's not just a city thing: Good fleas can be found beyond Cleveland's city limits. To wit: The Peninsula Flea, which is held on the first Saturday of every month from June to September at the beautiful Heritage Farms, in the Cuyahoga Valley. The location provides a perfect escape from the crush of city life, perhaps best enjoyed by taking a hike in the surrounding Cuyahoga Valley National Park — the third most-visited national park in the country. A slew of local vendors will be on the lawn, with indoor sales taking place in two of the barns on site. The flea is the perfect opportunity to get some antiques, handmade collectibles, local gear and delicious fresh food while taking in all that Peninsula has to offer. Shoppers are welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
6050 Riverview Rd, Peninsula, heritagefarms.com/peninsula-flea
.
SUN 08/08
BRWN SUGR Brunch
This pop-up vegan brunch celebrates Tai Gomez-Curtain's (@taigermoonart) most recent solo art exhibition, BRWN SUGR, which is currently on display at Current, a 78th Street Studios gallery. "Come eat amazing food and learn more about the artist in a beautiful gallery featuring local artwork," reads a press release about the event that takes place today at 11 a.m. The first course will be served at 11:15 a.m., and tickets cost $45.
1300 W. 78th St., Suite 101, bit.ly/3ijfH3E
.
Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles
Tonight at 7 at Blossom, the tribute band Classical Mystery Tour joins the Cleveland Orchestra to pay tribute to the Fab Four. Expect to hear original orchestrations of Beatles hits such as “Penny Lane,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life” and more as Martin Herman conducts the orchestra for this special show. Check the orchestra's website for ticket prices.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Paula Cole/Lucy Wainwright Roche
Paula Cole comes to Cain Park tonight on a tour in support of her tenth album, Revolution. Famous for hit singles “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want To Wait” (the theme song of the television show Dawson’s Creek), Cole has won a Best New Artist Grammy and an additional six Grammy nominations. Singer-songwriter Lucy Wainwright Roche opens the show. The concert begins at 8. Consult the Cain Park website for ticket prices.
14591 Superior Rd., Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Brett Dennen/Lilly Winwood
West Coast-based singer-songwriter Brett Dennen has previously toured with the likes of Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Dave Matthews Band, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Pete Murray and Michael Franti. His upper-register voice often resembles that of the late, great Tom Petty. A song like "See the World" shows off his smart folk-pop sensibilities. Lilly Winwood, the daughter of keyboard icon Steve Winwood, opens tonight's show that begins at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club. Tickets cost $32 in advance, $40 at the door.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Edgewater Sidewalk Fest
Today’s Edgewater Sidewalk Fest will take place from noon to 6 p.m. along Clifton Boulevard between W. 115th and W. 117th Streets with outdoor activities and live musicians. There will be volleyball, face painting and oversized tabletop games. Cleveland Cookie Dough, Scoot! Cold Brew, and other food pop-ups will be on hand as well. Printed passports will guide your afternoon and give you chances to win prizes. Local musicians Red Rose Panic, DJ Richie OneWay and Floco Torres will provide beats and grooves at a beach-themed, outdoor lounge. City Dogs will set up sidewalk meetings with dogs seeking adoption from the Cleveland Kennel. West 117 Foundation will share their LGBTQ+ community services and plans for the forthcoming Studio West 117 hub. Admission is free.
cudell.com/esf
.
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free. Continues through Sept. 26.
2807 Church Avenue, 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 5.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
