Friday, August 6, 2021

C-Notes

Marc Lee Shannon Pays Tribute to the Late Michael Stanley with New Song and Accompanying Music Video

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM

Singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon. - ANGELO MERENDINO
  • Angelo Merendino
  • Singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon.
Akron-based singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon pays tribute to his friend and mentor, the late Michael Stanley, with “Steady On,” a song he wrote about Stanley's influence. From 1996 until Stanley’s passing earlier this year, Shannon performed with Stanley as a member of his backup band which would eventually be known as the Resonators.

The idea for “Steady On” emerged shortly before Stanley’s diagnosis of stage four cancer. The two agreed to write the song together, but Stanley passed away before they had the chance to finish the track. After Stanley's death, Shannon completed the track to honor Stanley and express his grief.



“This song is deeply personal to me,” Shannon says in a press release about the moody ballad. “It’s about how life is not a straight line — all you can do sometimes is just go onward. It’s a memorial to my friend and an exploration of what people can do with grief.”

Shannon recorded “Steady On” locally in late April at Superior Sound studios with Ryan Humbert, lead singer of the Americana band the Shootouts, handling production.

“‘Steady On’ isn't as much a tribute to Michael Stanley as a northeast Ohio music legend as it is an intimate look at the long-standing friendship between him and Marc,” Humbert says. “It’s a powerful message that will help others heal their own wounds just as it’s helping Marc heal his. I’m honored that Marc allowed me to help him usher this important song out into the world.”

The song also features Stanley’s longtime collaborator Jennifer Lee, who provides compelling backing vocals, and fellow Resonator David Young on keys. Drummer and percussionist Ed Davis and bassist Kevin Martinez also play on the tune. It was recorded and mixed by Jim Stewart and mastered by Paul Blakemore.

Stanley left Shannon a DanElectro Baritone guitar and a Supro amp and guitar combo, which were also used in the song’s production. A video produced by Cleveland-based photographer Angelo Merendino accompanies the song’s release. Filmed on location in the studio, the beautifully lensed black and white clip captures Shannon's performance.

“Steady On” was recorded during the sessions for Shannon’s upcoming album, Lucky 7, due out in November. You can stream or download “Steady On” on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

