Create Your Own Category and Winner in Scene's Best of Cleveland 2021

Evan Sult

Best of Cleveland 2021 is your call, Cleveland

Every year we ask for your opinion in hundreds of categories to select the winners of Best of Cleveland.But even we know that covers just a superficial slice of what makes Cleveland so great. There isn't a category for Best Late Night Italian Sub Two Minutes From My House, or Best Cashier at Save A Lot Who Always Makes Your Day, or Best Hairdresser Who Was Super Good About Covid Precautions While Still Keeping You Looking Good, or Low Key Bench With Good Shade in a Park Where No One Bothers You While You Read, or Best Cleveland Sub-Tweeter. The list, as you might guess, goes on infinitely from there.Which is why this year's Best of Cleveland includes a Create Your Own Category and Winner section, so you can take a minute to pen a short ode to someone or something that, to you, is the best of Cleveland. (Include your first name and last initial if you want.) You can do so here by beginning the survey and selecting "Create Your Own Category" from the drop down menu. (You will also have to fill out 10 other categories for your vote to count.)We'll run select entries in this year's BOC issue.