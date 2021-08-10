Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Film

Respect is Formulaic Biopic Electrified by Jennifer Hudson's Vocals

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in Respect - MGM / UA
  • MGM / UA
  • Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in Respect

Jennifer Hudson is surely one of only a handful of humans on earth who has both the acting and vocal chops to credibly portray Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul herself. In Respect, which opens Friday in wide release, Hudson channels Franklin in – beg pardon – a soulful performance that’s better and more electrifying than the film overall. It is equal to her Oscar-winning turn in Dreamgirls 15 years ago.

The film is a straightforward 2.5-hour musical biopic that more or less covers the same ground as Franklin’s Wikipedia entry. It still somehow manages to stumble upon the dramatic beats that audiences have seen in virtually every other musical biopic in existence. Would you believe Franklin had a terrible bout with substance abuse?



Still, Franklin’s iconic songs, and Hudson’s powerhouse performances of them, anchor the film. Viewers will walk out of the theater hungry for YouTube videos of live shows in the 60s and 70s. Both the improvisations with the studio band in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, in creating Franklin’s most famous hit and a complete performance of Amazing Grace are particularly memorable. These real-time musical finales and these studio scenes have both become hallmarks of the genre in recent years – looking at you, Bohemian Rhapsody — but are executed seamlessly here.

Directed by TV alum Liesl Tommy in her film debut, Respect is about as reverential as filmmaking gets. And while occasionally cliché, the script celebrates Franklin’s activism and her strength and resilience as a Black woman who was a victim of childhood trauma. Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans and Broadway legend Audra McDonald co-star. The most sensational supporting performance, though, belongs to Skye Dakota Turner, who plays the 10-year-old Aretha with a joy and panache that lights up the screen.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Team Behind Giovanni's and Smokin Q's to Open Mexican Restaurant at Van Aken District, Butcher Shop in Mayfield Read More

  2. Larchmere Tavern is Closing its Doors This Week After 29 Years in Business Read More

  3. PD/Cleveland.com Endorses Justin Bibb for Mayor, Warns Against Dennis Kucinich Read More

  4. Skyline Chili's Coveted Sneakers Are Now Available for Purchase for a Limited Time Read More

  5. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley Finally Enters Ohio Governor Race, with Legal Weed as a Platform Centerpiece Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation