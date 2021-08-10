Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

C-Notes

Tee Grizzley Coming to Akron's Crwn Nightclub in October

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge Poster for Tee Grizzley's upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF 300 ENTERTAINMENT
  • Courtesy of 300 Entertainment
  • Poster for Tee Grizzley's upcoming tour.
Earlier today, Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley announced the details of his latest tour in support of his Built For Whatever album released earlier this year. He’ll perform on Oct. 22 at Crwn Nightclub in Akron.

Florida rapper and Sniper Gang signee Jackboy will open the show. Tickets to Tee Grizzley's show at Crwn Nightclub are on sale now.



Tee Grizzley's Built For Whatever includes features from Big Sean, Quavo, Young Dolph, Lil Durk, G Herbo, King Von, YNW Melly and Lil TJay as well as Detroit natives Allstar Lee, Mu and Baby Grizzley.

