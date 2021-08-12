30 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 12-15)

-
Cainpark.com
-
Singer-songwriter Miko Parks.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 08/12
Miko Marks
In 2003, Marks made her way to Music City to fully immerse herself in the country music community. She's kept active ever since and comes to town today in support of her latest effort Our Country
. "Marks stands as a powerful embodiment of the underrepresented voices of Black women in country music specifically and a strong reminder of where the music is rooted," reads a press release about tonight's performance. The concert begins at 8 at Cain Park. Consult the Cain Park website for ticket prices and more info.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
The 124th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair
The 124th iteration of the Cuyahoga County Fair continues today at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. This year's fair offers arts and crafts with craft demonstrations, a beer and wine garden, beekeeping exhibits including honey extractions, dog agility demonstrations, draft horse and pony hitch classes and a draft horse pull with lightweight and heavyweight competitions. And yep, there'll be plenty of traditional fair food as well as "other culinary delights." Check the fair website for more information about ticket prices and hours. The fair runs through Aug. 15.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, cuyfair.com
.
Asian Lantern Festival
Taking over parks and zoos across the country, the traveling Asian Lantern Festival shows off thousands of colorful handmade paper lanterns in open, green spaces. This year's edition brings 70 "large-scale illuminated displays." This year’s festival will mark the return of live performances every hour, and there will be acrobatics including foot juggling, contortion and martial arts. Throughout the festival, guests can shop at an Asian craft market and taste a variety of culturally-inspired cuisine. The event takes place from 6:30 to 10 tonight through Sunday. Check the Zoo website for ticket prices. Continues through Sept. 2.
3900 Wildlife Way, 216-661-6500, clemetzoo.com
.
Frank Caliendo
Donald Trump, Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Robin Williams and Bill Clinton are only a few of the many incredible impressions that Frank Caliendo has mastered. He is a comedic genius when it comes to impersonations, somehow capturing the exact voice, body language, and facial expressions of each character he performs. His ability to effortlessly switch from one character to the next keeps the audience mesmerized. Caliendo will perform tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Consult the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
The Choir of Man
With most of the Broadway touring shows still on pause because of the pandemic, The Choir of Man
represents the sole performance taking place at Playhouse Square this month. A press release promises the show is both a party and concert: "It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live Percussion with foot-stomping choreography." Tonight's show takes place at 7:30 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The run extends to Sept. 18. Check the Playhouse Square website for additional showtimes and ticket prices. Continues through Sept. 18.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Tonight, TV writer and producer Dan O'Shannon talks about working in TV. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Indians vs. Oakland Athletics
The Oakland Athletics have once again assembled a competitive baseball team and have stood either atop or close to the top of their division for much of the first half of the season. The Indians, however, won two of three games when the two teams faced off in Oakland earlier this summer, marking one of the Indians' better showings against teams with winning records. The A's play the Indians today at 1:10 as part of a three-game series at Progressive Field. Tickets start at $15.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, clevelandindians.com
.
Live and Local
As part of the Rock Hall's summer concert series, there will be live music from 8 to 10:30 tonight and tomorrow night. Dubbed Live and Local, the concerts will feature a mix of local and national acts. Tonight, Jackie Venson performs with Kahrin. Tomorrow night will feature the Ark BAnd with support from DJ Packy Malley. Admission is free but reservations are requested. A separate ticket is required to tour the museum. Continues through Sept. 2.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Lunch by the Lake
A summertime thing at the Rock Hall, Lunch by the Lake will feature free acoustic performances by the Rock Hall’s “Resident Rockers” and local artists from noon to 2 p.m. on today, tomorrow and Saturday at the beer garden. The event is free and no reservation is required. Continues through Aug. 26.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Music Thursdays
This summertime event featuring local acts takes place tonight in Cedar-Fairmont's Firestone parking lot. "Bring your chairs and listen to Cleveland’s best!" reads the press release promoting the free concert. Find more information on the website.
cedarfairmount.org
.
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $12. second Thursday of every month.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
The Prince Experience
Since 2002, singer-guitarist Gabriel Sanchez portrayed Rock Hall Inductee Prince. Tonight, he brings his show dubbed the Prince Experience to town for a show that takes place at 8 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club. Sanchez, who looks very similar to the diminutive Prince, will play all of Prince’s biggest hits, including tracks such as “Little Red Corvette”, “Let’s Go Crazy”, “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “1999” and “Purple Rain.” Expect to hear over-the-top guitar solos and a potent mix of funk, rock and R&B in this tribute to one of music's most creative artists. Check the Music Box website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers
After absorbing some old-school country thanks to a boyfriend who had good musical taste, Sarah Shook and the Devil, singer Sarah Shook’s first band, came together in 2010. Shook then recruited Phil Sullivan to play lap steel with her. Next, she asked Eric Peterson, a terrific local player, to sit in on electric guitar for a few gigs. He wound up joining the band too. At that point, the group morphed into the Disarmers. And if it weren’t for Peterson, the band might still be playing small bars and clubs near its North Carolina home. But Peterson insisted the group make an album., The group released Sidelong in 2015 and followed it up with Years
in 2018. Songs such as "New Ways to Fail" and "The Bottle Never Lets Me Down," both of which can be found on Years, put Shook's hiccuping vocals up front in the mix and possess a cowpunk punch thanks to Peterson's gritty guitar work. The group’s first two records provide an incredible outlet of emotion for Shook, a visceral singer who has a singular presence. Lizzie No opens tonight's show; the concert starts at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $17 day of show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
FRI 08/13
Bruce Bruce
A larger-than-life personality makes comedian Bruce Bruce a hard act to forget. Even with his adult humor, Bruce prides himself on not relying on vulgarity to get a laugh out of the crowd. His personality and humor will be enough to keep you laughing the entire time. He also previously hosted the BET series Comic View.
When he manned the program, the show achieved its highest ratings ever. You can catch Bruce at the Improv tonight at 7:30 and 10; performances are scheduled through Sunday. Consult the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Dan Cummins
In the past several years, comic Dan Cummins has been extremely busy. He's released a number of albums, appeared on all the usual late-night talk shows and toured his ass off. Though his delivery is much more manic, the thirtysomething comic comes off a bit like Jerry Seinfeld as he jokes about the trials and tribulations of getting through everyday life. Cummins performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities. Consult the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Free Comic Book Day
Superscript Comics and Games celebrates Free Comic Book Day and its one-year store anniversary with two days of events in partnership with Bottlehouse Lakewood. The celebration will kick off at Bottlehouse Lakewood tonight from 8 to 11:30 p.m. with live entertainment provided by local podcasts including Chatter Squadron, No One is Listening and Comics Generally as well as games hosted by Tabletop Board Game Cafe. The evening will culminate in a midnight release of the Free Comic Day titles at Superscript Comics and Games. There will be over 40 free books available to choose from between midnight and 2 a.m. Tomorrow, Superscript Comics and Games will open early at 10 a.m. and from 3 to 8 p.m., Superscript will host local comic creators and artists at Bottlehouse Lakewood, including local comic legends Jake Kelly, John G., and Gary and Laura Dumm among many others. Members of The Apollo Base of the Star Wars Rebel Legion will appear at Superscript from 3 to 8 p.m.
13361 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-712-6231, superscriptohio.com
.
Jason Mraz
As much as singer-songwriter Jason Mraz's latest album, the decidedly upbeat and spirited Look for the Good
, might seem as if it were created to combat the COVID blues, Mraz wrote and recorded the LP prior to the pandemic shutdown. A full-on embrace of traditional reggae music, Look for the Good
reflects Mraz’s longtime love of the style of music that Bob Marley and others made popular. The title track commences with a bit of acoustic guitar and Mraz's signature smooth vocals before the reggae beats arrive, recalling the positive vibes of those Ziggy Marley & the Melody Maker tunes from the '80s. With a 13-piece band in tow, Mraz performs at 8 tonight at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Check the Live Nation website for ticket prices.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-622-6557, livenation.com
.
Sixth City Comedy Festival
Mary Santora, co-host of the Alan Cox Show on 100.7 WMMS, Curtis Cook, a comic living in Los Angeles who's been featured on IFC's Portlandia
and on Comedy Central's The Jim Jeffries
Show and Franqi French, a comic from Los Angeles who won the 2019 StandUp NBC Talent Search Competition, are among the 50 or so comics who'll perform at the inaugural Sixth City Comedy Festival that takes place today through Sunday at the Sixth City Sailors Club. Find tickets and more info at sixthcitycomedy.com.
668 Euclid Ave., 216-938-7392, sixthcitysailors.com
.
Walkabout Tremont
Walkabout Tremont, which takes place on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., showcases the best of this smart neighborhood, with art openings, extended hours at galleries and shops, restaurant and bar specials, street performers, live music, pop-up vendors, neighborhood walking tours and much more.
experiencetremont.com
.
SAT 08/14
Beachland Flea
A good number of local vendors will exhibit both inside and outside the Beachland Ballroom today to sell vinyl records, vintage clothing, unique artwork, music memorabilia and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
An Evening With Donnie Iris & the Cruisers
Based in Pittsburgh but hugely popular in Northeast Ohio, classic rockers Donnie Iris & the Cruisers will return to the Kent Stage tonight. Iris found his early success while performing with the Jaggerz and Wild Cherry, which had a massive hit with the single “Play that Funky Music.” Iris released his first album, Back on the Streets
, in 1980 through Cleveland-based Midwest Records. Thanks to the track "Ah! Leah!" receiving airplay, MCA Records took notice and signed Iris to a five album deal before re-releasing the album. Since then Donnie Iris & the Cruisers have gone through lineup changes but have soldiered on, releasing 11 studio albums, one EP, two live albums and two compilation albums. The show starts at 8 p.m. Consult the Kent Stage website for ticket prices.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.com
.
Free Comic Book Day
An international event celebrated by over 2,000 independently owned comic book shops across the planet. Carol and John's Comic Book Shop will be giving out over 25,000 free comic books that were created especially for this event. Patrons can pick out 12 new comics from the 50 different titles that were created just for the day. Classic X-Men writer Chris Claremont will be out for his first trip to Cleveland ever, signing autographs for attendees. This event is also a showcase for local artists, and many will be on hand to do free sketches for fans. There will also be a Chris Claremont theme art show featuring the work of dozens of local artists. Local art conclave "The Rust Belt Monsters" will paint a 12-foot mural all day long based on a classic Avengers story by Claremont. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m. Members of the local cosplay groups members of the local cosplay groups the Heroes Alliance, the Rebel Legion, the 501st, the Mandalorian Mercs, Galaxy United and Ghostbusters Cleveland will be on hand between 10 a.m. and noon for photos.
17462 Lorain Ave., 216-252-0606, cnjcomics.com
.
Happy Healing Art & Music Festival
Kahrin, a local indie/folk singer-songwriter, hosts today's Happy Healing Art & Music Festival at her childhood home in Chardon. Acts such as Bethany Joy, Apostle Jones, Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers, Stella Lumina & the New Age Voyager, Hannah Stak, Marina Strah and Madeline Finn are all slated to perform. Kahrin will perform as well. In addition, the festival will host CLVLNDS FINEST Pop-Up Artisan Market. Cleveland Candle Company, Doe Eyed Owl and Svona Studio are among the vendors that'll be on hand. "I write music to help us heal," says Kahrin. "This festival is my next step in creating meaningful, healing experiences for all us to rest in." It all begins at noon.
12655 US-6, Chardon, kahrinmusicofficial.com/happy-healing-fest
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 11.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Macbeth
Chagrin Arts and the City of Solon bring live theater back to the park with Shakespeare’s Macbeth
. The outdoor curtain rises at 5:30 pm today and tomorrow. The City of Solon is providing food trucks or guests may bring a picnic dinner to enjoy. This is the second year Chagrin Arts has partnered with Play On! Shakespeare located in Ashland, Oregon. This year, the directorial team of Delaney Hagy and Tyler Collins decided that this was the year to do a drama. In past years, they directed the light-hearted comedies As You Like It and Twelfth Night. Admission is free, and Chagrin Arts and the cast and artistic team of Macbeth have dedicated this production to a special cause as a way to bring awareness to the Ohio Innocence Project (OIP). In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7196 SOM Center Road. Check website notifications at chagrinarts.org For more information, contact Chagrin Arts at info@chagrinarts.org or call 440.247.9700.
6679 Som Center Rd, Solon, 440-248-5747.
Maker Markets @ Van Aken District
An eclectic group of "creative movers and shakers" will be on hand for today's Maker Markets@Van Aken District event that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Van Aken District. Organizers say they plan to have around 30 vendors that carry items such as stationery, handcrafted jewelry and graphic art pieces. Find info about today's vendors on Maker Cleveland's Facebook page. Admission is free.
3401 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights, 216-491-8800, thevanakendistrict.com
.
Naturally 7
A tightly orchestrated collection of great singers, Naturally 7 transform their voices into actual human instruments as they dabble in music from a variety of genres. On the road to support their latest project, 20/20
, an album that offers its spin on 20 fan favorites, the group performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park. Consult the website for ticket prices.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Tobin Sprout
Former Guided By Voices guitarist/songwriter Tobin Sprout comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight in support of his new album, Empty Horses
. The single "Every Sweet Soul" features plaintive vocals and even carries a bit of a twang as Sprout croons "every sweet soul is divine." The Natvral opens, and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $16 in advance, $18 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Lindsey Stirling
Once venues began to reopen earlier this year, violinist Lindsey Stirling rescheduled the tour she had originally planned to support her latest album, Artemis
. Released in 2019, the album provides the soundtrack for an accompanying comic book. The disc includes "Love Goes On and On," a moody ballad that features a terrific vocal performance by powerhouse singer Amy Lee (Evanescence). After releasing Artemis
, Stirling issued the single “Lose You Now,” a very personal track about her late father and a close friend who also passed away that features soft vocals and fluttering electronic beats in addition to a melancholy violin riff. Expect to hear both tracks when Stirling performs tonight at 7 at Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica. Consult the Live Nation website for ticket prices.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, livenation.com
.
SUN 08/15
Blues Meets Girl
Singer-harmonica player Steve Brazier (aka Mr. Downchild) moved from London to Cleveland in 1985 and quickly became a major part of the Cleveland blues scene. His first CD featured local blues icon Robert Lockwood Jr and Delta blues drummer Sam Carr. Now based in Florida, Mr. Downchild has formed a new project, Blues Meets Girl, that pairs him with singer-songwriter Kasimira. The group released its first CD in 2019, and the duo comes to Cleveland tonight on a mini tour that also includes stops in Columbus and Toledo. The group will perform at 7:30 tonight at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood. The Nightwalkers will open the show and then back the duo.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle/The Ohio Weather Band
Singer Sammy Hagar comes to town tonight to headline a special benefit concert at the Agora that will benefit the Akron Children’s Hospital and local food banks. Hagar will perform with his backing band, the Circle, which features Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson. Doors open at 7 p.m. Check the Agora website for ticket prices.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free. Continues through Sept. 26.
2807 Church Avenue, 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 5.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Tchaikovsky's Fourth
Tchaikovsky’s life was in disarray when he wrote his famous Fourth Symphony. He had entered into a marriage that only lasted six weeks, and he poured out his feelings into the composition to regain his sanity. He once described the piece as a way to “rejoice in the happiness of others and you can still live.” Tonight at 7 at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra performs the Fourth Symphony along with works by Antonín Leopold Dvořák and Dmitri Dmitriyevich Shostakovich. Check the Cleveland Orchestra website for ticket prices.
1145 W Steels Corners Rd., clevelandorchestra.com
.
Voices in the Valley
Tonight at 7, the Peninsula Foundation presents Voices in the Valley, a showcase of traditional roots music in the historic G.A.R. Hall. The event will feature a performance by the Slocan Ramblers, a group that leads today’s acoustic music scene. The Ramblers have played at huge festivals such as Merlefest and RockyGrass. Beer, wine and other adult beverages will be available. Tickets cost $25.
1785 Main St., Peninsula, 330-657-2528, peninsulahistory.org
.
Evelyn Wright Quartet
A native of Cleveland and graduate of John F. Kennedy high school, singer Evelyn Wright won the 1993 award for Most Promising Female Artist and Favorite Female R&B singer from Midwest Urban Music. Her recordings include a live performance with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra at the Bop Stop. Wright has toured throughout the United States and Canada, opening for icons such as Mel Torme, Joan Rivers, Harry Belafonte and David “Fathead” Newman. She performs today at 1 p.m. at Cain Park. Admission is free.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.