Thursday, August 12, 2021

C-Notes

Annual Jam For Justice To Take Place on September 22

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge Faith & Whiskey. - BARBARA MERRITT
  • Barbara Merritt
  • Faith & Whiskey.
The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland just announced that its annual Jam for Justice will take place on Sept. 22 on the front lawn of the Great Lakes Science Center. There will also be a virtual ticket option. The event features law students, attorneys, judges and their other professionals from Northeast Ohio who moonlight as rock stars.

Performers at this year's event include Faith & Whiskey, Luke Lindberg and Hung Jury, the No Name Band, Out of Order, Razing the Bar, SIX sometimes SEVEN and State Road.



In-person tickets for Jam for Justice cost $50 (it's a donation to Legal Aid and includes one drink and light dinner). Stay-at-home tickets cost $100 (it's also a donation to Legal Aid and includes a Jam for Justice treat from Cleveland-in-a-Box).

Children under 18 get in free with an adult ticketholder. To request a child ticket, call 216-861-5590.

Band members include Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly (Faith & Whiskey) and Case Western Reserve University’s law school dean Michael Scharf (Razing the Bar), among others.

