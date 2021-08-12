Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Arts District

Graffit HeArt Celebrates WRDSMTH's New Cleveland Murals With a Party and Fundraiser Friday Night

Thursday, August 12, 2021

click to enlarge WRDSMTH's work is now up around Cleveland - COURTESY GRAFFITI HEART
  • Courtesy Graffiti HeArt
  • WRDSMTH's work is now up around Cleveland

Graffiti HeArt will be celebrating Cleveland-born artist WRDSMTH's new murals around town with a party and fundraiser Friday night at its gallery and museum (4829 Superior Ave.).

This past week, the Cleveland native and L.A.-based writer and artist (real name: Phil Brody), has left his mark around town with more than 15 small and medium mural pieces and two larger works.



The 'How Do I Love Thee Tour' is fueled and funded by Graffiti HeArt and Cuyahoga Arts & Culture grant funding.

“Everything that I’ve ever painted onto a wall, resonates with something in my life,” said Brody. “That’s how the entire WRDSMTH endeavor works. The fact that the words I paint are resonating with so many people all over the world, is just absolutely thrilling. I do want to go back to long-form writing at some juncture, but WRDSMTH has been keeping me busy for the last several years…”

The tour is inspired love letters from the parents of Stamy Paul, Graffiti HeArt President and Founder. Her mother, a first-generation Greek American, grew up in Cleveland and gave the poem “How do I love thee” to her husband in a love letter in the 1940s. Sylvia died in 1991 but her love for her husband, family and Cleveland lives on through this curated mural tour.

“The story between Stamy’s parents, Sylvia and Harry, is very romantic and resonates with me on many levels,” said Brody. “Their love for each other and for the city of Cleveland is something that endures and will last forever.”

Brody studied creative writing, advertising and film at Miami University. He worked in the copywriting industry for a number of years before publishing his first novel, The Holden Age of Hollywood, which led to his street art career, a hobby he acquired to get away from sitting at the computer for stretches of time. Now he is back in his home town of Cleveland delivering his unique combination of stenciling and wheatpasting walls with indelible thoughts and phrases.

“It is an amazing feeling,” said Brody, “I had been aiming to return to Cleveland for several years and probably would have in 2020 if not for the pandemic/lockdowns. However, that delay let me to meeting Stamy Paul / Graffiti HeArt and to the planning of this amazing tour.”

Since the 6th of August, WRDSMTH has ‘branded’ the city in places like Madison Park, Public Square, DayGlo, Graffiti HeArt, the Warehouse District, and the Gateway District.

“I aim to inspire and motivate people with my work/words,” said Brody. “I hope that however my work is discovered, whether they research me, or follow me on social media, or happen upon on my work by turning a corner on some random street — it has the same affect. I hope it elicits a positive feeling and I hope people carry that emotion forward in their day/week/lives.”

