Thursday, August 12, 2021

Scene & Heard

Medina Native Matt Amodio Notches 17th Straight Jeopardy! Victory, Now Third on All-Time Winnings List

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM

click to enlarge unnamed_19_.jpg

There's a whole lot of news in the Jeopardy! world lately but the most important here in Northeast Ohio is that Matt Amodio, the Medina native who's been a hot streak, continued his winning ways with a 17th straight victory today.

His total winnings — $547,600 — now rank third highest all time (among regular play) on the game show behind  James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Ken Jennings ($2,520,700).



“The show has had so many brilliant people [on it],” Amodio said in a release. “I’m honored to be thought of as even close to them.”

He's back tomorrow for a run at No. 18.

Amodio, who has drawn attention for his slow, deliberate way of answering questions, spoke to Vulture this week about the whirlwind of fame and his game strategy.

"I generally don’t like my time in the sun, so it’s been strange to get interview requests and hear from people who I haven’t heard from in a long time. Random strangers are emailing me just from finding my email address online. I’ve been getting a ton of attention. Maybe you get used to it over time, but it hasn’t come yet. I’m tickled and a little bit uneasy with all of it. Many Jeopardy! contestants have messaged me with congratulations," he said. "I worry about becoming a bit of a villain; a Death Star of someone who just keeps winning. You accumulate reasons to not be liked, you know?"

And for the Yale student with a ton to still look forward to in life, the streak is setting a high bar.

"In terms of the top moments of my life, I assume getting my Ph.D. will be a good one. When I get married, that’ll be a good one. I’m not sure they’re gonna unseat Ken Jennings recognizing me. That’s really number one in my book."

