Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 12, 2021

C-Notes

New Community-Focused Violin Rental and Repair Shop Opens in Lakewood

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge Bowed String Shop owner Chris DeMarco. - JEFF NIESEL
  • Jeff Niesel
  • Bowed String Shop owner Chris DeMarco.
Ever since he was a kid, Chris DeMarco enjoyed taking instruments apart and putting them back together. DeMarco, who went to Cleveland State University as an undergraduate and has a master’s degree in music, would turn that hobby into a trade and has worked in various violin repair shops for the past several years.

Located on Madison Ave. in Lakewood, his new Bowed String Shop, a community-based place that specializes in violin repair and rentals, celebrates its opening with a reception that takes place tonight from 7 to 9. City Six Strings will perform, and there will be giveaways and light refreshments.



DeMarco moved into the shop at the beginning of August and has quickly decorated by hanging instruments on the walls.

“It’s been a very rapid process,” he says one afternoon from the shop, a small space that includes both a workshop and display area for various violins, basses and cellos. “The plan was to slowly build up my workshop, but I’ve gotten a lot of interest from people who want to do rentals. I wanted the store to be an open space, so people can see the workshop and know what we’re doing there.”

DeMarco also thinks Bowed String Shop will provide a much-needed service on Cleveland's westside for people who play classical, jazz, folk and even indie music.

“I realized there are four violin shops on Mayfield Rd., and as soon as you get west of University Circle, there’s nothing over here," he says. "I thought this would be a good chance to have a shop that really fulfills the needs of the people learning to play these instruments over here. We will have a full accessories lineup. There are great lesson providers nearby, and we’re working with the Lakewood Music Academy and Beck Center and the Lakewood Music Collective, so I made the decision that I wouldn't offer lessons, but I would provide the resources they might need.”

Admission to tonight's event is free.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Winners and Losers from First Cleveland Mayoral Debate: Sandra Williams' Emergence, Zack Reed's Resilience Read More

  2. Minh Anh Vietnamese Restaurant Will Close This Fall After More Than 35 Years Read More

  3. Keeping It 0.00: Why More Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Are Beefing Up Their Non-Alcoholic Beer and Cocktail Offerings Read More

  4. Rising Star Coffee to Open Seventh Café at Tremont Place Lofts Read More

  5. Frank Jackson Endorses Kevin Kelley for Cleveland Mayor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation