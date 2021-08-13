Only 8 States, All in the South, Have a Worse Vaccination Rate for Nursing Home and Elder Care Workers Than Ohio

“We’re surrounding our most vulnerable residents with a lot of people who are unvaccinated, which is very scary,” said Marjorie Moore, the executive director of VOYCE, a St. Louis nonprofit that advocates for quality living across long-term care.
It’s difficult to discern a pattern among the health care workers who don’t get vaccinated.
Some, like Whitfield, are older workers with underlying health conditions who worry about how they’ll react to the vaccine. Several homes reported they were struggling to convince their young female employees who worried the shot would affect their fertility. Doctors and experts have said the science doesn’t support that and there is no evidence that the vaccine causes infertility.
Many staff are also part-time employees who sometimes work at several different facilities and can’t afford to take time off to recover from potential side effects, Moore said.
Kelly Sommers, director of the Kansas State Nurses Association, said pervasive misinformation about the vaccine has been difficult to overcome. She wants to see more conversation about why nurses aren’t getting the vaccine and to provide incentives or lower barriers — for example, giving staff additional time off to recover if they have side effects from the vaccine — to encourage them.
“It was nurses at the beginning who were the ones out there getting the vaccine,” Sommers said. “And so now, somewhere, we’ve hit a roadblock that I think is easily solvable.”
