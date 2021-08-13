Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

Only 8 States, All in the South, Have a Worse Vaccination Rate for Nursing Home and Elder Care Workers Than Ohio

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge Ohio lags for vaccination rates among nursing home workers - COURTESY UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS
  • Courtesy University Hospitals
  • Ohio lags for vaccination rates among nursing home workers

Ohio is on the wrong side of the latest installment of the Civil War, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Only 51% of Ohio's nursing home and long-term care workers have gotten the Covid vaccine, a rate surpassed in the wrong direction by only eight other states, all of which are in the south (Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida and Louisiana), despite the fact healthcare workers were among first in line to get the jab.



The national vaccination average for nursing home and long-term care workers is 59.3%, with Hawaii leading states at a 96% clip.

As the Delta variant spreads and Covid cases tick increasingly up, concern is mounting over low vaccination rates among those healthcare workers.

The Missouri Independent recently looked at some of the reasons why some have held out, and the struggles health officials are facing in convincing them to get the vaccine.

“We’re surrounding our most vulnerable residents with a lot of people who are unvaccinated, which is very scary,” said Marjorie Moore, the executive director of VOYCE, a St. Louis nonprofit that advocates for quality living across long-term care.

It’s difficult to discern a pattern among the health care workers who don’t get vaccinated.

Some, like Whitfield, are older workers with underlying health conditions who worry about how they’ll react to the vaccine. Several homes reported they were struggling to convince their young female employees who worried the shot would affect their fertility. Doctors and experts have said the science doesn’t support that and there is no evidence that the vaccine causes infertility.

Many staff are also part-time employees who sometimes work at several different facilities and can’t afford to take time off to recover from potential side effects, Moore said.

Kelly Sommers, director of the Kansas State Nurses Association, said pervasive misinformation about the vaccine has been difficult to overcome. She wants to see more conversation about why nurses aren’t getting the vaccine and to provide incentives or lower barriers — for example, giving staff additional time off to recover if they have side effects from the vaccine — to encourage them.

“It was nurses at the beginning who were the ones out there getting the vaccine,” Sommers said. “And so now, somewhere, we’ve hit a roadblock that I think is easily solvable.”

While the Ohio Hospital Association and other groups have endorsed mandatory vaccines, most nursing homes in Northeast Ohio haven't taken that step, and no Cleveland area hospitals have either. (Though Scene has heard Metro and some others might be nearing the decision to mandate vaccinations.)

The Ohio Hospital Association last week endorsed mandatory vaccinations for all hospital workers, and some hospitals in Ohio have established such policies, although no local hospitals so far have made vaccinations mandatory.

There’s been less discussion about nursing homes in Ohio despite Ohio’s poor record in getting nursing home employees vaccinated.

The Ohio Department of Aging has been trying for months to persuade nursing home workers to get vaccinated, a spokeswoman said Monday.

“Ohio has prioritized these at-risk populations from the very beginning. We included nursing home and assisted living residents and staff in phase 1A of vaccine distribution,” Ohio Department of Aging spokesperson Tessie Pollock told the Sandusky Register. “Efforts continued when Ohio established one of the first vaccine maintenance programs in the country, ensuring each nursing home and assisted living facility had a plan to vaccinate new staff, new residents and those who recently decided the vaccine was the right choice for them. The Ohio Department of Aging hosted a series of live discussions with medical directors and peers answering staff questions about vaccines in early spring."

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. J.R. Smith to Enroll in College at 35, Plans to Play on Golf Team Read More

  2. 30 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 12-15) Read More

  3. The Agora Will Now Require Vaccination Proof for All Concerts Read More

  4. Western Reserve Historical Society Acquires Frank Lloyd Wright House Drawings Read More

  5. Keeping It 0.00: Why More Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Are Beefing Up Their Non-Alcoholic Beer and Cocktail Offerings Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation