Update: Third Michael Stanley Tribute Concert to Take Place on Dec. 5

The late Michael Stanley.

The two Michael Stanley celebration concerts that take place on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at MGM Northfield Park sold out faster than any concert in the history of the venue.Now, Live Nation has added a third and final show that'll take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets to the third Michael Stanley, Among My Friends Again concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at Ticketmaster.com To honor local singer-songwriter Michael Stanley, who passed away earlier this year, Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX have teamed up for Michael Stanley, Among My Friends Again, a tribute concert featuring members of Stanley's backing band, the Resonators, along with special guest Jonah Koslen.The event takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at MGM Northfield Park-Center Stage.It'll feature songs spanning five decades of Stanley's career.“Since first meeting Michael in 1974 and forming [Michael Stanley Band], I’ve been blessed to call him a good friend and collaborator," says Koslen in a press release. "I’m grateful to have this opportunity to come together with the Resonators and the people of Cleveland in a loving celebration of the memory and musical legacy of our dear friend and brother.” Tickets to Michael Stanley, Among My Friends Again go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the newly formed 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of the Cleveland Foundation, which will identify Cleveland-centric organizations and dedicate annual donations as part of its mission.“We wanted to find a way to continue to celebrate our father’s involvement with local charitable organizations,” daughters Anna Sary and Sarah Sharp say in a statement. “Using our father’s musical legacy and the partnership with the highly respected Cleveland Foundation, 10,000 Watts of Holy Light of the Cleveland Foundation will shed light on and provide financial support to important Northeast Ohio charitable institutions. We know our father would love that his music will continue to bring happiness and memories for years to come.”