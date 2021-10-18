Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, October 18, 2021

Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney Among Presenters and Performers at 2021 Rock Hall Inductions

Posted By on Mon, Oct 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge Taylor Swift performing at FirstEnergy Stadium - PHOTO BY JOE KLEON
  • Photo by Joe Kleon
  • Taylor Swift performing at FirstEnergy Stadium

With the 2021 inductions and ceremony just under two weeks away, the Rock Hall today announced some of the list of special presenters and performers fans can expect on Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

They include Taylor Swift, who will induct Carole King and perform with the legend alongside Jennifer Hudson; Paul McCartney, who will induct the Foo Fighters; Drew Barrymore, who will induct the Go-Go's; and Lionel Richie, who will speak for Clarence Avant as he receives the Ahmet Ertegun award.

Angela Bassett, who played Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It, will appear to induct the singer, though it's unclear if Turner will make an appearance at the ceremony in person. Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, Bryan Adams and H.E.R will perform Turner songs.



More announcements, and surprises, will be in store for inductees and awardees including LL Cool J, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Gil Scott-Herron, Charley Patton, Kraftwerk, Randy Rhoads and Billy Preston.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

