WKYC's Monica Robins to Have Another Surgery for Brain Tumor

Monica Robins shares news on her health

Channel 3's Monica Robins yesterday told viewers that two years after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, and some time after a first surgery that removed some of the masses but not all of them, she'll be having surgery."They had to leave behind four tumors," Monica said today. "Every six months, I'd have an MRI to make sure these things weren't growing. I knew the whole time there was a risk of that happening. As luck would have it, the one in my eye socket decided to spread, and it grew into my sinus and again it's in my bone, so I have to go back into surgery.""Northeast Ohio got me through the first one," she said. "I am grateful for all of you and deeply appreciate the healing energy you all sent my way. I'll bring you along on this journey too."Surgery is scheduled for December and Robins will continue to work until then.