20+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 21-24)

-
Clevelandimprov.com
-
Comedian Gary Owen performs at the Improv tonight.
.
THU 10/21
Gary Owen
Comedian Gary Owen has been entertaining audiences across America for more than a decade. He's not limited to the stage either, as he's had roles in the film Think Like A Man
and in Tyler Perry's show House of Payne
. Owen says he was always the class clown growing up and it has followed him into his adult life. Ebony
magazine proclaimed him to be "Black America's Favorite White Comedian." Owen's set mainly focuses on his personal life and racial stereotypes. Catch his performance tonight at 7 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Battle of the Land
Since its founding in 2011, Bedrock and its affiliates have invested and committed more than $5.6 billion to acquire and develop more than 100 properties in Detroit and Cleveland, including developments at the Hudson’s Site, the Book Tower restoration, City Modern and the May Company Building. Now, the company is getting into the battle of the bands business with Battle of the Land, a live musical talent competition series that kicks off next month. Artists compete in a series of head-to-head musical battles at Tower City Center, and the winner will open for local heroes Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Oct. 28. Tonight's round starts at 6 p.m.
50 Public Square, 216-771-0033, battleoftheland.com
.
Blithe Spirit
CSU's Theatre program returns to the Outcalt Theatre with Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit
. CSU Theatre and Dance's Professor Russ Borski has created a new adaptation and will direct an updated version of the show set in present day Long Island. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Oct. 30. Check the Playhouse Square website for ticket prices.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Kevin Bozeman
Comedian Kevin Bozeman likes to joke about the mundane. “I got one thing out of college,” he likes to say. “Bad credit.” His problems are everyone’s problems. He has trouble with women and issues with his finances. Expect him to touch on social issues too, as he’s made fun of the fact that there aren’t any “brothers” in auto racing. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Browns vs. Denver Broncos
After finishing last season well below .500, the Denver Broncos got off to a good start this season by winning their first two games. Teddy Bridgewater led the team to solid victories and appears to be the starter the team has needed. They'll face off against the Browns today at 8:20 p.m. at First Energy Stadium. Check the Browns website for ticket info.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
An Evening with Michael Bublé
When singer Michael Bublé performed in town in 2013, he came off as a real showman. He made his entrance after a eyebrow-singeing burst of flames and then offered up a sultry rendition of the Little Willie John classic “Fever.” He exuberantly beckoned the audience to stand as he segued into his big hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.” Expect similar showmanship when he returns to town to play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8. Check the website for ticket prices and COVID protocols.
One Center Court, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Great Lakes Christmas Ale First Pour Party
The holiday season unofficially begins today with the Great Lakes Christmas Ale First Pour Party at the Great Lakes brewpub in Ohio City. The events kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the Cleveland Carolers, followed, in turn, by the ceremonial keg delivery (11 a.m.) and first pour (11:30 a.m.). There will be Christmas Ale-themed food specials all day long. Expect a visit from Krampus and fresh donuts dished up by Brewnuts. This year, also be prepared to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test administered within 72 hours.
2516 Market Ave., 216-771-4404, greatlakesbrewing.com
.
The Tempest
The Great Lakes Theatre brings its production of The Tempest
, the story of Prospero, a man marooned on an enchanted island, to the Hanna Theatre. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Nov. 7. Tickets start at $15.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Twelfth Night
When a violent shipwreck separates Viola from her boat and twin brother, she washes up on Illyria, an exotic island. She disguises herself as a boy messenger tries to pass herself off as a native. That, in a nutshell, is the plot of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night
. And like many of the Bard's play, misplaced affections and misunderstood intentions come into play. Catch TCWRU/CPH MFA Class of 2022's production of the play at 7:30 tonight at the Helen, where performances continue through Saturday. Check the Playhouse Square website for ticket prices.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Walker and Korngold
Franz Welser-Möst leads the Cleveland Orchestra as it delivers "an evening of discovery in works penned by two American legends," Walker and Korngold. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Severance Hall and it repeats at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the venue. Check the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
FRI 10/22
Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
The new and improved Cavs open the 2021 play their first regular season home game tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavs fell far short of the playoffs last year, but with some new talent (Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen), they should be much improved. Tipoff is at 7 p.m., and the Cavs play the Hawks tomorrow at 6 p.m. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for ticket prices.
One Center Court, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Chocolate and Beer
Part of Cleveland Beer Week, this event that takes place at Heinen's Downtown features a showcase of craft beers from top breweries paired with artisanal chocolates. Brewery and chocolatier reps will be on hand. It all begins at 5:30 p.m. Check clevelandbeerweek.org for more details.
900 Euclid Ave., 216-302-3020, heinens.com
.
E5C4P3 — The Journey Tribute/House Party
Formed in June of 1993, E5C4P3 has established a rep as one of the best Journey tribute bands out there. The band covers the band's music with note-for-note accuracy and focuses on the Steve Perry era, arguably the time period when the band released its best music. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Akron Civic Theatre. House Party, a tribute to the J. Geils Band, opens. Tickets cost $20.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
The Exonerated
The Exonerated This docu-drama recounts first-person narratives in dramatic form through the legal records of six wrongly convicted inmates. The accounts of the falsely accused explore these people’s lives after being sentenced to death, and the legal proceedings that gained their exoneration. Ticket prices start at $34 (adults), $30 (for seniors 65 and older) and $12 for students with valid ID. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Farm Fest
Celebrate Cleveland Beer Week with Farm Fest, an event that takes place from 5:30 to 10 pm. today at Frog Valley Farm. The Cleveland indie band Van Arlo provides the live music, and there will be cornhole, a bonfire and beer. Advance tickets are required, and dinners are available (but must be preordered). Consult the Cleveland Beer Week website, clevelandbeerweek.org, for more info.
5484 Center Rd., Valley City, clevelandbeerweek.org
.
Fright Night Burlesque & Drag Revue
Fright Night Burlesque & Drag Revue, a show based on cult horror movies, takes place tonight at 8 at the Beachland. Silver Uzumaki and Cleveland’s Bella Sin serve as the headliners. Writer and all-around-hilarious guy Ken Schneck hosts. Check the Beachland website for ticket prices.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Leonid & Friends
Leonid & Friends pay tribute to jazz/rock/pop Rock Hall Inductees Chicago at tonight's show, which takes place at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Mike Polk Jr. Show Live
If you’ve seen local comedian Mike Polk Jr., the man behind the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Video, the Factory of Sadness video (parts one and two), Last Call Cleveland comedy troupe and The Mike Polk Jr. Show, perform live, you know he really thrives on having an audience at his disposal. He hosts the Mike Polk Jr. Show Live tonight at 9:30 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary Spectacular
Actor Barry Bostwick, who portrays Brad Majors in The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, will be on hand for a special 45th anniversary screening of the cult classic that takes place at 8 tonight at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall at the University of Akron. The event will feature a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation. Bostwick will serve as MC for the screening as well as for an audience participation costume contest. Displays will feature various artifacts, including an actual costume from the movie. Bostwick will also host a V.I.P. meet-and-greet with a photograph and autograph opportunity. Check the E.J. Thomas website for ticket prices.
198 Hill St., Akron, uaevents.com
.
SAT 10/23
Barrel Aged Bash
Seven Distilleries donated barrels to seven local brewers to create an offering of special barrel aged beers for this Cleveland Beer Week event that takes place from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Butcher and Brewer. Local roots rock act Thor Platter will provide the tunes. Check the Cleveland Beer Week website, clevelandbeerweek.org, for more info.
2043 East Fourth Street, 216-331-0805, butcherandthebrewer.com
.
An Evening With America
Currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of its self-titled debut album, the classic rock act America released an eight-disc anniversary box set Half Century
last year. It features a newly recorded song and lyric video, “Remembering.” Last year also saw the publication of the book America, The Band — an Authorized Biography
by Jude Warne with a forward by Billy Bob Thornton. The band brings its anniversary tour to the Akron Civic Theatre tonight. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Consult the venue website for ticket prices.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Fall Color Photography Workshop
Photographer Debbie Dicarlo leads this special workshop that takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Participants will review camera settings and techniques used for general autumn and artistic photography. Go to holdenfg.org to register.
11030 East Blvd., 216-721-1600, cbgarden.org
.
Heather McMahan
Standup comedian, Instagram storyteller and "the best friend everyone wants," Heather McMahan comes to the Agora tonight in the wake of the recent release of her podcast, Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan
, which charted in the Top Ten on Itunes on the day of the release. She will star in the upcoming Netflix film Love Hard and is in development with Peacock on a show based on her life. Tonight's show begins at 8. Check the Agora website for ticket prices.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Spirits of the Circle Tour
Meet at the corner of East Blvd. and Hazel Dr. for this "spooky walk" through University Circle. General admission costs $10, or $25 if you want to add two drink tickets to the mix. The tour, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will happen rain or shine.
universitycircle.org/spirits
.
A Toast to the King
Starting at 6 tonight, Southern Tier will host three beer-hall style seatings for its special Toast to the King event. Every guest will receive a flight featuring Southern Tier's Pumking Whiskey, Pumking, Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Pumking, Warlock and Harvest. Make a reservation for dinner before or after your seating and receive 20% off food purchases. It's part of Cleveland Beer Week. Consult clevelandbeerweek.org for more info.
811 Prospect Ave. E., 4404844045, stbcbeer.com
.
Tour of the Morgan Conservatory
Today from noon to 2 p.m., Beachwood Arts Council hosts a tour of the Morgan Conservatory, an art center dedicated to papermaking, book art and letterpress printing. After the tour, visitors can make marbled paper and create a small project to take home. Masks are required for all participants. Tickets cost $15/person for Beachwood Arts Council members and $20/person for non-members. To register, please call Beachwood Arts Council at 216-595-3400.
1754 East 47th St., 216-361-9255, morganconservatory.org
.
Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
This autobiographical solo show follows a kid from his childhood to adulthood, as he explores his family’s history, his identity as a first-generation American, and what the world will be like for his future children. Featuring live music that melds Latin beats, hip-hop, and looping, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
promises to be "a high-energy, tour-de-force theatrical experience that examines what it means to be Latino in America." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 10/24
Celebration Day
Mourning [A] BLKstar, winners of the 2021 Cleveland Arts Prize: Emerging Artist Award, headline Celebration Day, a festival of sorts that take place all day today at the Rock Hall. Designed to build anticipation for the upcoming Inductions, the event will conclude with "a jaw-dropping fireworks show set to songs from the 2021 Inductees." Everything outside the Rock Hall is free for everyone. Ohio Residents are also able to come inside to tour the brand new 2021 Inductee Exhibit for free as well.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Kristina Kuzmic
Currently touring the country with her Hope & Humor tour, Kristina Kuzmin comes to Hilarities tonight in the wake of the success of her first book, Hold On, But Don’t Hold Still
, which was released through Penguin Random House in February of last year and made the Publishers Weekly Best-Sellers list. The show starts at 4 p.m. at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Shannon & the Clams
Earlier this year in the wake of the release of "Year of the Spider," the title track from their new album, retro rockers Shannon & the Clams announced the dates of a fall tour that includes tonight's stop at the Grog Shop. The group recorded the album at Akron native Dan Auerbach’s Nashville Easy Eye Sound Studio. The bluesy title track provides a summary of singer Shannon Shaw's life for the past two years when she was being stalked by a Peeping Tom for months while her dad was going through radiation treatment. The show begins at 8; check the Grog Shop website for ticket prices. Ohm and the D-Rays open.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.