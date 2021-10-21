Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Arts District

Exhibition with Surreal Fantasy Forest Opens at Ursuline's Wasmer Gallery Friday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY URSULINE WASNER GALLERY
  • Courtesy Ursuline Wasner Gallery

Viewers are invited to engage in “ReFuge: The Last Days of Wonder,” an interactive, two-site exhibit exploring themes of nature as refuge at Ursuline College’s Florence O’Donnell Wasmer Gallery. An opening reception Friday October 22nd will launch the exhibit, which runs through Friday, January 28, 2022. 

The exhibition is a collaboration with the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes and was conceived and curated by Wasmer Gallery Director, Anna Arnold. It features five noteworthy local artists: Joyce Morrow Jones, Jacques Payne Jackson, Ron Shelton, and Claudio Orso.



“ReFuge: The Last Days of Wonder,” is site-specific and invites visitors to explore the gallery space, which has been transformed into a surreal fantasy forest created by Arnold and the coalition of installation and mixed-media artists from Cuyahoga County. The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes hosts the companion exhibit featuring two-dimensional work by the same artists.

“Visitors will enter an organic environment made of reused materials that has become a place of exploration, meditation, and healing,” Arnold said. “Wasmer’s installations include: an engaging ten-foot-tall Mother Nature figure created from recycled cardboard; a lighted, running indoor fountain; a life-sized figure with a pair of elegant, patchwork fabric wings that reach out in a gentle embrace; and a 20-foot-wide by 10-foot-tall paper flower wall.”

This exhibition, which is free and open to the public, engages its gallery-goers in a tranquil meditation space where they may reflect on nature. ‘ReFuge,’ offers the viewer an opportunity to tune into the imagined world created by this group of installation artists as they bring you into their vision of a constructed and interactive environment. The exhibition is made possible by funds from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture and the Ohio Arts Council.

Ursuline’s Wasmer Gallery is located at: 2550 Lander Road in Pepper Pike about 25 minutes from downtown Cleveland.

***
