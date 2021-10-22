Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, October 22, 2021

C-Notes

Cleveland's King Buu Returns With New Halloween Special

Posted By on Fri, Oct 22, 2021 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge Local garage rockers King Buu. - COURTESY OF KING BUU
  • Courtesy of King Buu
  • Local garage rockers King Buu.
Last year at about this time, Cleveland's King Buu released its first-ever Halloween special. The flick clocked in at about 20 minutes and featured live action role play, “uncomfortable” skits and an "extra wild" performance by the band.

Now, the band has returned with another Halloween-themed multi-song spectacular. This version features more plot development.



Akron Recording Company handled the musical performance aspect while the band wrote, filmed and produced the story elements.

The clip follows the drama surrounding the King Buu Halloween Spectacular Award Show, and the video feature performances of "certified classic" and brand new King Buu songs. 

The band will issue the music from the video as a standalone EP on Spotify on Oct 29.

Tags: , ,

