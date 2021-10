Local Alt-Rocker Steven Mercyhill Releases New Halloween-Themed Single

click to enlarge Courtesy of Steven Mercyhill

Local rocker Steven Mercyhill.

Just in time for Halloween, local alt-rocker Steven Mercyhill has released his new single, “Purge Your Demons.” The fourth single from his upcoming album,, finds Mercyhill handling the production and playing all the instruments.“I've really spent a lot of time and effort over the last half year trying to level up my producing game and, hopefully, that will be at least somewhat in evidence on this release. I'm quite pleased with the way this one came out,” says Mercyhill in a press release. “It's not really about actual demonic entities; it's about being haunted by the past, the painful memories or recurring regrets that tend to rear their heads during sleepless nights or solitary moments of reflection that you just can't seem to get rid of.”A lyric video or, more accurately, a hybrid video (i.e., a lyric video with some additional visual elements mixed in) that Mercyhill created accompanies the song's release.“As much as I enjoyed making them, and as proud as I am of my three previous music videos, I started to come to the opinion that there was so much going on visually with those that they may have been more of a distraction from the music than they were a vehicle for it,” he says. “So, I greatly simplified things this time out and was struck by how much better it seemed to support the song rather than compete with it for attention. I honestly like it about as much as anything I've ever done because of that, despite its simplicity.”“Purge Your Demons” is available for digital download or streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and all major music platforms.