Monday, October 25, 2021

Graham Nash To Perform at Kent Stage in April 2022

Posted By on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Graham Nash. - COURTESY OF KENT STAGE
  • Courtesy of Kent Stage
  • Singer-songwriter Graham Nash.
A two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, singer-songwriter Graham Nash will perform at the Kent Stage on April 3, 2022.

Famous for having performed and recorded with the Hollies and with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Nash has also had a very successful solo career.



And he's a bit of a Renaissance Man. Nash, who released his autobiography Wild Tales, back in 2013, is also an internationally renowned photographer and visual artist.

Tickets to the Graham Nash concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

