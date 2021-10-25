Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, October 25, 2021

Scene & Heard

Janece Jackson, Daughter of Frank Jackson and Mother of Frank Q. Jackson, Has Died

Posted By on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge Janece Jackson - FB
  • FB
  • Janece Jackson
Janece Jackson, daughter of Frank and Edwina Jackson and the mother of Frank Q. Jackson, was found dead last Friday. No cause of death has been released.

Janece was the daughter of Edwina from a previous relationship.



Her death comes just about a month after the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, who was gunned down on Sept. 19 near the Garden Valley public housing complex in the Kinsman neighborhood. The case remains open and no arrests have been made.

Council candidate and family friend Richard Starr posted a remembrance on Facebook this weekend.

"Writing this post does not even make any sense. A week ago, I stopped and knocked on your door to tell you that I love you," Starr wrote. "Niecy, you looked me in my eyes and said, “Rich, I'm crushed. They took my baby from me; I can't do this.” A parent should never have to bury their child, and exactly a month later, you passed away, and now another parent has to bury their child. Niecy, you will be missed so much. Rest in peace, Janese 'Niecy' Jackson."

