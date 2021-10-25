Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 25, 2021

Scene & Heard

Kevin Kelley is the Platonic Ideal of White Guy Dance Moves

Posted By on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 at 10:11 AM


Ward 7 Councilman, former mayoral candidate and current Kevin Kelley backer Basheer Jones posted a video to Instagram from the Ward 7 Senior Ball Sunday night featuring Jones and Kelley dancing back to back.

It has quickly made the rounds, as Justin Bibb supporters share the video with their networks, experiencing emotions ranging from disbelief to awe to horror.



Experience it for yourself above! 

Here at Scene, we won't fault Kelley for his white guy dance moves. We've witnessed that indecision with the hands, in particular, at one too many weddings. Though we acknowledge his awkwardness is heightened next to the lithe and velvet-clad Jones.

Support for or opposition to Kelley should be based on his track record at City Hall, and absolutely not on these dance moves. Kevin Kelley and his coalition have underscored that he is the candidate of the streets, and these dance moves should not be interpreted one way or the other as reflective of his policy positions affecting said streets. (THOUGH IT SURE IS TEMPTING TO DO SO!!!) We must be disciplined, set stereotypes aside, and remember: Good, joyful dancers can be boardroom candidates. Bad, timid dancers can be street candidates.

Plus, campaign seasons tend to overflow with corny shit like this. Please: don't vote for or against Kelley based on this performance. Look deeper, as Kelley often pleads. Look at what he's done on council.

That said, the video is incredible.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Here’s What We Know About Booster Shots for Moderna’s and J&J’s COVID-19 Vaccines Read More

  2. A Look Back at 50 of the Best Concerts in Cleveland From the Past 50 Years Read More

  3. The Problem With Dune Read More

  4. Birria Tacos Are a Top-5 Worldwide Food Trend Read More

  5. Update: Immigrant Son Brewery in Lakewood to Open Next Monday, Oct. 25 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation