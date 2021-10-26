Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

C-Notes

Bevy Smith To Host Rock Hall Induction Red Carpet Livestream

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM

Bevy Smith. - COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
  • Bevy Smith.
The Rock Hall has just announced that author, media personality and actor Bevy Smith will host the red carpet portion of Saturday’s Inductions that’ll be livestreamed on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel.

The livestream will feature interviews with Inductees, presenters, performers and special guests. It’ll air from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.



The Induction ceremony honors Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren in the Performer category.

Special guests announced to date include Angela Bassett, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.

A radio host, television personality, author and businesswoman, Smith hosts Sirius XM’s Bevelations on Radio Andy (channel 102), a daily show featuring interviews with celebrity guests like Pharrell, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Anderson. Paak, Jon Batiste and many more.

The Inductions take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. They’ll air on Nov. 20 on HBO and stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM.

