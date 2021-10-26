Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Literary Cleveland Launching Pandemic Writing Anthology by Local Essential Workers

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY LITERARY CLEVELAND
  • Courtesy Literary Cleveland
Earlier this year, 60 essential workers in Northeast Ohio participated in trauma-informed writing workshops organized by Literary Cleveland, the local literary arts nonprofit.

On Nov. 9, Literary Cleveland will publish selections from the writing that emerged in an online anthology called "Voices from the Edge." It aims to amplify the stories of frontline workers and their experiences during the pandemic while encouraging readers to advocate for higher pay and better protections for all of Ohio's workers.



The anthology will include 20 poems and essays from workers in the medical industry, social workers, grocery store and food service workers and those who provided home health and hospice care. (All participants in the Literary Cleveland workshops received $15/hour for their time and creativity.)

The anthology was predicated on the idea that essential workers put their own lives on the line for more than a year to keep society functioning, but few were given the opportunity to personally reflect on the pandemic and its effects on them. The anthology reveals the experiences and feelings of those "living on the edge of history."

A virtual launch party at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 will celebrate the anthology's publication and feature live readings from contributors. 

***
