Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Film

Cleveland International Film Festival Will Add Week of Streaming to In-Person 2022 Festival

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge CIFF goes hybrid in 2022 - CIFF
  • CIFF
  • CIFF goes hybrid in 2022


After two years of online-only programming, the Cleveland International Film Festival today announced a return to in-person screenings for the 2022 iteration, which will also be its first at Playhouse Square after decades at the now-closed Tower City Cinemas.



In addition to the regular festival, which will run March 30 through April 9, CIFF will bring back the CIFF Streams for a full week after the closing film featuring hundreds of the movies from the in-person fest.

“A hybrid Festival of in-person and online offerings affords our audience a multitude of viewing options and opportunities," said CIFF's Marcie Goodman in a release. "We will continue to strive for increased accessibility to film and to the Festival throughout our presentation for CIFF46, from start to finish.”

Ticket and pass information will be released in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to clevelandfilm.org for updates.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of CIFF, Cleveland International Film Festival

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Two Ohio High Schools, Including Hudson, Cancel Fall Productions of the Same LGBTQ-Themed Play Read More

  2. Cleveland Guardians Roller Derby Team Sues Cleveland Guardians Baseball Team in Federal Court Over Name Read More

  3. Ohio City Passes Ban on Abortions, Even Though No Abortion Providers Are Actually Located There Read More

  4. Please Stop Sending Cannabis Vapes In the Mail, Says USPS Read More

  5. Forward Hospitality Partners With Country Music Star Chase Rice to Open Live-Music Venue Welcome to the Farm in Flats East Bank Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation