Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

C-Notes

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Coming to Akron Civic in February 2022

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge Artwork for Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF ROGERS & COWAN PMK
  • Courtesy of Rogers & Cowan PMK
  • Artwork for Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets upcoming tour.
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets has just announced North American dates for The Echoes Tour that’s feature the early music of Pink Floyd. The tour comes to the Akron Civic Theatre on Feb. 2.

“We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” says Mason in a press release. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”



Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets features Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.

Tickets to Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets concert at the Akron Civic Theatre go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday as part of a special presale.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, Akron Civic Theatre

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Two Ohio High Schools, Including Hudson, Cancel Fall Productions of the Same LGBTQ-Themed Play Read More

  2. Cleveland Guardians Roller Derby Team Sues Cleveland Guardians Baseball Team in Federal Court Over Name Read More

  3. Ohio City Passes Ban on Abortions, Even Though No Abortion Providers Are Actually Located There Read More

  4. Please Stop Sending Cannabis Vapes In the Mail, Says USPS Read More

  5. Forward Hospitality Partners With Country Music Star Chase Rice to Open Live-Music Venue Welcome to the Farm in Flats East Bank Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation