25+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Halloween Weekend (Oct. 28-31)

Courtesy of the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque
Tales From the Hood screens at the Cinematheque tonight.
THU 10/28
The Haunted Cinematheque
The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque will screen five classic horror films from three different countries and four different decades over the course of this Halloween weekend. The schedule includes Raw
(tonight and tomorrow night), Tales from the Hood
(tonight and tomorrow night), The Seventh Victim
(Saturday and Sunday night), Dead of Night
(Saturday and Sunday night) and Possession
(Saturday and Sunday night). All of the films will show in the Peter B. Lewis Theater. Face masks (not Halloween masks) are required for all attendees. Check the Cinematheque website for ticket prices.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Battle of the Land
Since its founding in 2011, Bedrock and its affiliates have invested and committed more than $5.6 billion to acquire and develop more than 100 properties in Detroit and Cleveland, including developments at the Hudson’s Site, the Book Tower restoration, City Modern and the May Company Building. Now, the company is getting into the battle of the bands business with Battle of the Land, a live musical talent competition series that comes to conclusion tonight. Artists compete in a series of head-to-head musical battles at Tower City Center, and the winner opens for local heroes Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at tonight's free concert. The event begins at 6 p.m.
50 Public Square, 216-771-0033, battleoftheland.com
.
Blithe Spirit
CSU's Theatre program returns to the Outcalt Theatre with Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit
. CSU Theatre and Dance's Professor Russ Borski has created a new adaptation and will direct an updated version of the show set in present day Long Island. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through tomorrow. Check the Playhouse Square website for ticket prices.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Brahms's Requiem
The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus reunites after a year apart for a special performance of Brahms’s A German Requiem that'll feature not one but two pianos. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Severance Hall. Check the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
The Musical Box Presents a Genesis Extravaganza Volume 2
For more than 20 years now, Montreal's the Musical Box has been re-creating Genesis concerts from the early '70s and paying attention to every last detail in the process. For the current tour, the band will deliver a show featuring some of the band's best material. A press release promises "more visual signature stunts," "a museum-worthy array of vintage instruments" and both iconic tracks and deep tracks. The concert begins at 8 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Jay Oakerson
Comedian Jay Oakerson likes to observe people, and he's crass. His observations are so spot-on that you'll think he's gotten inside your head to find the things you're too embarrassed to say outloud. Favorite topics include rich white people in plaid shorts, attempts to hook up audience members, becoming a king in Ireland, and "sugar daddies." No, really — this guy is actually pretty funny. He used to work as a bouncer for a strip club and as a children's party entertainer. How could he not be a hoot? The show starts at 7 tonight at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Pumpkins & Piranhas
Pumpkins & Piranhas returns to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium today through Sunday. The family friendly fun days are included with general admission and feature extended hours, underwater pumpkin decorations, costumed SCUBA divers, a small, take-home treat bag for children, pop-up animal enrichment and I Spy/trivia activities focused on some of the curious creatures residing at the aquarium. The aquarium asks that guests purchase advance general admission tickets to ensure entry. Check the website for hours and more info.
2000 Sycamore Street, 216-862-8803, greaterclevelandaquarium.com
.
Rock Hall Nights: 2021 Inductions
Rock Hall Nights, a special once-a-month event at the Rock Hall, returns tonight with a night themed around the 2021 Inductees. An in-house DJ will play Inductee songs, and there will be an Inductee Costume Contest. All tickets are discounted at $21 and include the opportunity to tour the Rock Hall from 5 to 9 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
The Tempest
The Great Lakes Theatre brings its production of The Tempest
, the story of Prospero, a man marooned on an enchanted island, to the Hanna Theatre. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Nov. 7. Tickets start at $15.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
This autobiographical solo show follows a kid from his childhood to adulthood, as he explores his family’s history, his identity as a first-generation American, and what the world will be like for his future children. Featuring live music that melds Latin beats, hip-hop, and looping, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
promises to be "a high-energy, tour-de-force theatrical experience that examines what it means to be Latino in America." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 10/29
Anka Sings Sinatra
Crooner and current Tik Tok sensation Paul Anka brings his 22-city North American concert tour dubbed Paul Anka — Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way, to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight. Obviously, you can expect to hear some of Sinatra's biggest hits at the tribute to the late singer. The show starts at 8 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Banners
Fronted by Michael Nelson, the indie pop band Banners has turned into an international sensation. The group's music has garnered more than 1.5 billion global streams. The tour supports the recently released EP It’s Gonna Be Ok
, which features the pulsating pop number “If I Didn’t Have You.” Tonight's concert at House of Blues Cambridge Room starts at 7. Check the club's website for ticket prices.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Affion Crockett
An actor, writer, dancer and comic, Affion Crockett has had roles in everything from Superstore
to Undercover Brother 2
and Always a Bridesmaid
. He comes to the Improv tonight for performances that take place at 7:30 and 10. He's at the club tomorrow night too, performing at 6:30 and 9. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
The Exonerated
This docu-drama recounts first-person narratives in dramatic form through the legal records of six wrongly convicted inmates. The accounts of the falsely accused explore these people’s lives after being sentenced to death, and the legal proceedings that gained their exoneration. Ticket prices start at $34 (adults), $30 (for seniors 65 and older) and $12 for students with valid ID. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Fortune Feimster
Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster began her career in Los Angeles as a member of the Groundlings Sunday Company, Fortune Feimster first became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E's hit show Chelsea Lately
. She's since gone on to have roles on a number of sitcoms. She performs tonight at 7 and 10 at the State Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for ticket prices and more info.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Gojira/Alien Weaponry
The hard rock act Gojira recorded its latest effort, Fortitude
, with Joe Duplantier at Silver Cord Studio, and Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine) mixed the album, which a press released describes as a "collection of songs urging humanity to imagine a new world — and then make it happen." The band comes to the Agora tonight in support of the album. The guys in the hard rock act Alien Weaponry, the show's opener, were just teenagers when they rose to fame in 2018 with the release of their album Tū
. Their music centers on the indigenous Māori people of New Zealand, and they sing some songs in the indigenous language of te reo Māori. The show begins at 7. Check the Agora website for ticket prices.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Neil Zaza’s One Dark Night… A Rock Symphony of the Macabre!
Based on the orchestral rock CD, One Dark Night…,
this production that comes to the Akron Civic tonight is a "terrifying orchestral exploration of all things evil and dark from the world’s greatest composers reimagined through the guitar of rock maestro Neil Zaza." The "symphony of fear" mixes arrangements of classical masterpieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns and others with rock music. The show starts at 8. Check the Civic website for more info.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
SAT 10/30
Boos and Barrels
This special event at Saucy Brew Works' Vibe Garden will feature local fall vendors, flight specials and a Saucy coffee station. And you'll have the option to paint your own fall pumpkin with any food donation ($5 value) or a monetary $5 donation to the Cleveland Food Bank. No tickets necessary. It all starts at 3 p.m.
W. 28th and Church Ave., 216-666-2568, saucybrewworks.com
.
Brooklyn's Finest
Coinciding with the Rock Hall Inductions, which take place tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, a group of DJs will spin music by "Brooklyn’s finest" at this special party that takes place at the Foundation Room. The event starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2:30 a.m. MICK, a Cleveland favorite, will deliver a special DJ set as part of the proceedings.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, brooklynsfinest2021.eventbrite.com/
.
Dia de Muertos 2021
Though it might not sound like it, the Detroit Shoreway's Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration is a family-friendly affair. Kids love to join the Parade of Skeletons that features life-sized puppets and plenty of people in costume. Vendors will set up inside Cleveland Public Theatre's Parish Hall, and Gordon Square Arts District bars and restaurants will have specials. The event kicks off at 11 a.m., and the parade starts at 3:30 p.m.
diademuertosohio.com
.
Tyler Henry: The Hollywood Medium
The E! Entertainment TV hit show Hollywood Medium
has helped to launch the career of Tyler Henry, a 22-year-old guy who believes he can speak with the dead and predict people's futures. Tonight's performance features a multi-media video presentation and interactive audience Q&A. It starts at 8 at MGM Northfield Park Center Stage. Consult the website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
The Masque
You must be at least 21 to attend this Halloween masquerade ball that takes place at 8 tonight at the Akron Civic Theatre. The $75 admission comes with a signature cocktail and light hors d'oeuvres. "Elegant attire" is required.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
This year's highly diverse class getting inducted into the Rock Hall includes Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren along with Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron as Early Influence inductees and LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads as Musical Excellence inductees. Clarence Avant will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The ceremony comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time-ever. The event begins at 8 p.m.; consult the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
SUN 10/31
Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Today at 1 p.m. at First Energy Stadium, the Browns play longtime rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time this season. The Browns had the edge last season and should have the advantage again this season. Check the Browns website for ticket info.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Bill Squire host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.
Kent State University Orchestra Celebrates Halloween
Today at 3 p.m., the Kent State University Orchestra gives a special Halloween concert. The members of the orchestra will be decked out in costume, performing "spooky, family-friendly favorites." Candy will be handed out at the end of the performance to kick off Kent city’s official trick-or-treat that night. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for those 18 and under with a ticket. Parking is free in all the lots that surround Cartwright Hall.
800 E. Summit St., Kent, kent.edu
.