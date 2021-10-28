Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Arts District

Cleveland Museum of Art Examines the Spooky Works of Odilion Redon With a Special Exhibition

Posted By on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge Quasimodo, c. 1875–80. Odilon Redon - CMA
  • CMA
  • Quasimodo, c. 1875–80. Odilon Redon

The Cleveland Museum of Art celebrates the spooky work of the 19th-century French artist,Odilion Redon with the exhibition “Collecting Dreams,” which will run through January 23, 2022 in the CMA’s Julia and Larry Pollock Focus Gallery.

In conjunction with Halloween and this exhibition, Literary Cleveland will also host “Noir: Writing Inspired by Odilon Redon,” a reading of dark, fantastic, spooky and suspenseful writing inspired by the Redon’s visionary works in the Morley Family Lecture Hall from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday October 29.



Participants include Andrea Imdacha, Kurt Fawver, Aparna Paul and others.

Odilon Redon (1840–1916) was known as “the prince of mysterious dreams” for creating paintings, drawings and prints that blend fantasy, literature and the subconscious. This included subject matter like ghouls, monsters and sorcerers along with religious iconography such as Jesus and angels.

On view for the first time is a newly acquired (2020) charcoal drawing of Quasimodo, a character and the main protagonist of the novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame (1831) by Victor Hugo, who Redon was enamored with. The character of Quasimodo has been portrayed throughout history in plays, films and musicals, including Disney’s animated adaptation in 1996. “Collecting Dreams” reveals Redon’s history in Cleveland and introduces the phases of his career and work.

The Quasimodo piece is from a group of drawings that Redon termed “noirs” for their use of black materials, such as charcoal, and their foreboding mood. This work is an exceptional example of the artist’s experimentation with materials. The exhibition also highlights a significant painting by Redon entitled Andromeda (1912), which was first exhibited in the United States by CMA in 1926, alongside works by Redon from Cleveland’s collection.

“The CMA was among the first American museums to collect the work of this groundbreaking artist, and early gifts and purchases earned the museum an international reputation as the most important repository of Redon’s work outside France,” said William M. Griswold, director of the CMA. “The exhibition chronicles nearly 100 years of collecting, and we look forward to sharing these important and enigmatic works with our visitors.”

Redon, had a brief stint studying art in Paris before rejecting his formal training there, finding it too conservative, before returning to his native Bordeaux in southern France. Over the next decade his work examined often bizarre themes rendered exclusively in black and ranged from inky lithographs to dense charcoal drawings. Around 1890 the artist pivoted when he discovered pastel, a powdery material made from pure pigment. From then on out the artist spent the rest of his career creating work drawing from mythology, religion and his social circle.

“I hope that visitors—even those learning about Redon’s work for the first time—will be drawn in by his strange and fascinating style. His enormously varied paintings, prints, and drawings appealed to the CMA’s early curators when they were still contemporary art and considered extremely speculative purchases for an American museum. These works are rarely on view, and the exhibition is an unprecedented opportunity to learn about this exciting modern artist,” said Britany Salsbury, associate curator of prints and drawings.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Arts, Art

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Longtime Cleveland Radio Personality Mike Trivisonno Has Died Read More

  2. Two Ohio State Board of Education Members Forced to Resign Because They Weren't Racist Enough Read More

  3. The Foo Fighters Dazzle at Intimate, Sold-Out House of Blues Show Ahead of Rock Hall Induction Read More

  4. After 45 Years in Prison, Cleveland Man Who'd Maintained Innocence in 1974 Murder of His Wife Found Not Guilty in New Trial Read More

  5. Cuyahoga County's Director of HR Quit With No Notice Yesterday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation