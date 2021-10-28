Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cuyahoga County's Director of HR Quit With No Notice Yesterday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM

click to enlarge Armond Budish speaks at Blockland. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Armond Budish speaks at Blockland.

Jesse Drucker, who had been Cuyahoga County's director of HR since spring of 2020, abruptly resigned yesterday, effective immediately.

He did so in a late morning email to Armond Budish and chief of staff Bill Mason.



"I am resigning effective immediately," it read in full, according to a copy provided to Scene by the administration.

A spokesperson had no immediate statement on the cabinet-level director quitting with no notice.

Drucker, who had no comment when reached by Scene on Wednesday, is just the latest top-level manager or director to depart Budish's administration, which has seen just as much turnover in its second term as it did its first.

Drucker had replaced Douglas Dykes, who resigned amid the county corruption probe and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors. Last year he took a job at Cleveland State University.

