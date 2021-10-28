Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Scene & Heard

Suspect Arrested in Connection With Murder of Frank Q. Jackson

Posted By on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM

Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Shepard was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the mayor's grandson.

Authorities say Shepard "directed" Jackson to the spot where he was shot by a gunman. Police have not yet said whether they believe Shephard was also the shooter, or whether he simply told Jackson where to go.



The mayor's grandson had arrived at a home near the Garden Valley housing complex on the east side believing he was retrieving his dirt bike.

Surveillance video from CMHA cameras show a gunman arrived minutes before Jackson did on Sunday, Sept. 19, and was waiting in the side yard of a home where Jackson arrived minutes later. Jackson was shot seven times.

Jackson had been involved in various incidents and crimes in the months and years leading up to his murder, but police have not yet revealed a possible motive.

