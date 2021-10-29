Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 29, 2021

Scene & Heard

Alaska Airlines to Launch Daily Nonstop Service from Cleveland to Seattle in June

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge ALASKA AIRLINES
  • Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines has announced a significant expansion of its Ohio service beginning in June, 2022, which will include daily nonstop flights between Cleveland Hopkins and Seattle-Tacoma International Airports.

"Ohio is an economic powerhouse with a vibrant cultural and corporate scene that's underserved and primed for growth as we emerge from the pandemic," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines, in a company press release. "Adding Cleveland to our network furthers our investment in the Buckeye State while adding an important nonstop link between Northeast Ohio and the Puget Sound."



Daily flights will depart Cleveland at 6:25 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 8:30 p.m. From Seattle, daily flights will depart at 9:50 a.m. and arrive in Cleveland at 5:15 p.m.

In addition Alaska Airlines will expand to twice-daily flights from both Columbus and Cincinnati. Future expansion is also possible in Cleveland.

The PD / cleveland.com's Susan Glaser reported that the service in Cleveland was made possible, in part, by an incentive from JobsOhio and Cleveland's business community. The subsidy, which was estimated to be worth between $600,000 and $1.5 million, acts as an "insurance payment" and would provide Alaska funding if the route fails to meet its financial projections in year one. 

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef defended the subsidy on the basis of statewide economic development.

"One reason JobsOhio's Air Service Restoration program was established was to connect Ohio's diverse industries to rapidly growing markets," he said, in the Alaska Airlines press release. "Alaska Airlines' new service from Cleveland to Seattle not only provides nonstop flights to and from the West Coast but also a quicker connection to growing markets in Asia, both of which support Ohio as America's leader for re-shoring open and secure supply chains."

Cleveland has not had daily flight service to Seattle since the days of the United Hub, which shut down in 2014. And Hopkins officials have evidently been courting Alaska Airlines for years, as the largest airline in the United States not currently flying out of Cleveland.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Longtime Cleveland Radio Personality Mike Trivisonno Has Died Read More

  2. After 45 Years in Prison, Cleveland Man Who'd Maintained Innocence in 1974 Murder of His Wife Found Not Guilty in New Trial Read More

  3. Two Ohio State Board of Education Members Forced to Resign Because They Weren't Racist Enough Read More

  4. The Foo Fighters Dazzle at Intimate, Sold-Out House of Blues Show Ahead of Rock Hall Induction Read More

  5. Weaksauce Netflix Horror Movie Filmed in Cleveland at Least Has Funny RTA Scene Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation