Friday, October 29, 2021

Film

Locally Filmed 'Jar Lid' To Premiere in Cleveland on Jan. 15

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge A scene from Jar Lid. - GET THE PIX PRODUCTIONS
  • Get the Pix Productions
  • A scene from Jar Lid.
Locally based Get the Pix Productions just announced that it’ll present the official premiere of Jar Lid, a locally made film by Jonathan Elihu Klein, in January.

This marks the fourth feature film created by Get the Pix Productions.



The movie centers on a successful woman is thrust on a journey through the criminal underworld when she finds out her estranged brother has been using her business to scam people.

“As with every Get the Pix film, it is bound to leave audiences amazed at what can be done at a small cost right inside our wonderful city of Cleveland,” reads a press release about the film.

Get the Pix, an entertainment production company located in Northeast Ohio, also produced the film Turn Out the Lights. It won Best Ohio Film, Best
Drama/Comedy, Best Actress and Best Director at the 2020 Indie Gathering International Film Festival.

Jar Lid was created completely in Ohio at locations such as the Grog Shop, Cleveland Renaissance Hotel and Playhouse Square. The film showcases Cleveland talent both in-front of and behind the camera, including its star Sarah Klein, who recently took home the award for Best Actress at this year’s Cleveland 48 Hour Film Competition.

It’ll premiere at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, in the Regina Auditorium at Notre Dame College. Tickets to the Jar Lid premiere are currently on sale. They cost $15.

