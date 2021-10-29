Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 29, 2021

Film

Weaksauce Netflix Horror Movie Filmed in Cleveland at Least Has Funny RTA Scene

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge Cristina Rodlo in the Netflix film No One Gets Out Alive - NETFLIX
  • Netflix
  • Cristina Rodlo in the Netflix film No One Gets Out Alive

The benefit of watching a scary movie almost entirely to identify the Cleveland locations where it was filmed is that you can distract yourself from the demon emerging from the Mesoamerican artifact.

No One Gets Out Alive, directed by Santiago Menghini and based on the Adam Nevill novel of the same name, was released on Netflix Sept. 29. It tells the story of Ambar (Miss Bala's Cristina Rodlo), an undocumented Mexican immigrant who rents a room in a Cleveland boardinghouse that might as well have a "HAUNTED HOUSE" banner hanging out front.



It's got all the conventional red flags: Victorian exteriors gone to seed, an owner-occupant with a WWE-proportioned brother politely euphemized as "ill," flickering lights, screams emanating from walls and pipes, etc. It's also got some unconventional ones, like a candlelit basement torture chamber and the aforementioned demon emerging from the Mesoamerican artifact.

The boardinghouse is owned and operated by two brothers, Red and Becker, who are sons of archaeologists or anthropologists or some such, whose history is painted in broad strokes and who, it becomes clear, now own and operate the women-only home — which for the record advertises its rooms in disreputable garment factories to better target undocumented and otherwise vulnerable populations — for purposes not strictly speaking above board. 

Ambar's increasingly dire predicament at the boardinghouse is less a metaphor for the undocumented experience than it is a data point on a continuum of dire predicaments for women in her shoes. Haggling for pay at a miserable job. Scrounging to come up with the cash for an overpriced fake ID. Pleading for favors from peripheral connections. Sure, she's got terrible nightmares at the boardinghouse, and something very bad indeed seems to be happening in the basement — it is "private," Red says — but at least the rent is cheap!

At only 85 minutes, No One Gets Out Alive doesn't offer much in the way of depth. Ambar's history consists of a single flashback, (her mother's deathbed), revisited extensively. And the few scenes outside the boardinghouse seem designed purely to illustrate what a fraught and scary place Cleveland is. The Cleveland skyline makes two early appearances — we love that skyline, don't we Cleveland? — and Ambar can twice be seen riding an RTA bus. But otherwise the city's presence is mostly implied. She does visit a convenience store in East Cleveland and walks down a derelict East Cleveland street, a mirror of her prospects and mood. 

One of the most inadvertently funny moments in the film is when Ambar is supposedly riding the Rapid Transit and a recorded voice says, "Next Stop: West Park." (Why she's heading to West Park is anyone's guess, but nice Googling!) This is the Rapid:
click to enlarge Cristina Rodlo on "the Rapid" in the Netflix film No One Gets Out Alive - NETFLIX
  • Netflix
  • Cristina Rodlo on "the Rapid" in the Netflix film No One Gets Out Alive

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission confirmed that the cast and crew were in town for four days in March of 2020, primarily for exterior shots. They were meant to film for five days, but the production was shut down before its final day in accordance with the state's lockdown. (A scene was meant to shoot at Bob and Sheri's 49er Diner in Slavic Village on the fifth day but was recreated on a soundstage elsewhere.) The boardinghouse itself was in St. Louis and grafted onto Cleveland backgrounds in post-production. The remainder of the film was shot largely on sets in Bucharest, Romania, something of a hotbed for film production in Europe.

Unfortunately, there's just not enough to compensate for the thin and tropey script. The visual effects are unlikely to titillate the thriller aesthetes, and even the Mesoamerican demon, when she finally arrives in her full monstrous splendor, will be a weak and delayed high for the October horror junkies.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Longtime Cleveland Radio Personality Mike Trivisonno Has Died Read More

  2. Two Ohio State Board of Education Members Forced to Resign Because They Weren't Racist Enough Read More

  3. The Foo Fighters Dazzle at Intimate, Sold-Out House of Blues Show Ahead of Rock Hall Induction Read More

  4. After 45 Years in Prison, Cleveland Man Who'd Maintained Innocence in 1974 Murder of His Wife Found Not Guilty in New Trial Read More

  5. Cuyahoga County's Director of HR Quit With No Notice Yesterday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation