Friday, October 29, 2021

C-Notes

Welshly Arms Releases Anthemic New Single and Accompanying Music Video

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge Local rockers Welshly Arms. - COURTESY OF WELSHLY ARMS
  • Courtesy of Welshly Arms
  • Local rockers Welshly Arms.
Local rockers-turned-national act Welshly Arms have just released "Are You Lonely?," a new alt/rock anthem.

A song about “being tired of waking up every day and feeling empty and alone,” the tune features call-and-response vocals and features the kind of feel-good energy for which bands such as X Ambassadors and Walk the Moon are known.



Just today, the band released a new music video to accompany the song as well.

Over the past several years, Welshly Arms’ music has appeared in Underground 6 and Empire, and it's been used by major brands such as Miller Lite, Jeep, ESPN, the MLB, NFL and NASCAR.

The group is currently recording more new music at Blakwall Studio in Cleveland.

“We take pride in producing all of the recordings ourselves. It’s important to the sound. We always try to keep a gritty soul edge with everything we do,” says band leader Sam Getz in a press release. “The vocals stick out, and the music is always deep and raw. I hope people notice what we put into this. With every gig, we want to put on a show and have fun with the audience. On the records, I hope you can hear our enjoyment in making music. I want everybody to share that when they hear it.”

