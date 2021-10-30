Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Arts District

Lakeland Community College Showcases Biennial Skull and Skeleton Exhibition Through Next Friday

Posted By on Sat, Oct 30, 2021 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge "Lost for Words" by Gadi Zamir - COURTESY LAKELAND
  • Courtesy Lakeland
  • "Lost for Words" by Gadi Zamir

The biennial 'Skull and Skeleton' exhibition at the Gallery at Lakeland Community College has grown since it started in 2009 and now features more than 350 works by more than 100 artists from around the world.

Curated by gallery coordinator Mary Urbas, the impressive multi-room exhibition draws one in with pieces of every style imaginable, like Gadi Zamir’s “Lost for Words," a mixed-media work including assemblage, pyrography (the art of burning wood), and fabric dye on wood.



The piece depicts a giant skull dressed dapperly in a black coat and tie with a red flower on his lapel and a type writer for a mouth. Zamir, who owns Negative Space Gallery, said that when he was creating the piece he was thinking about his final message to all of his friends, family and supporters and that message is, “I Love You and Forever Will.” This sentiment is burned into what looks like what might be the paper coming out of the typewriter. The piece also features the names of people close to him including the names of his children and other who have been there for him along his journey, all burned into the breast of the suit coat.

Many of the pieces in the exhibition are inspired by Día de Muertos/Día de los Muertos, celebrated on the 1st and 2nd of November and associated with the Catholic celebrations of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. The holiday, as macabre as it sounds, is actually a celebration of people we have lost in our lives where people get together and enjoy life in honor of those who have passed.

“It’s about embracing life and death and our mortality,” said Urbas, who's a life-long collector of skull art and artifacts. “Being raised Roman Catholic, the rebellious side in me was drawn to skulls for the initial shock value. I took a life changing trip to Mexico in the early 90’s and embraced its cultural diversity and folk art. The rest… as the saying… goes… is history!”

The exhibition also features the work of local artist Stephen Calhoun with his piece “Your Mind Stays Behind,” with its psychedelic skull image with fractals and bright colors swirling about like a tidal wave through the image.

Another work, “Handmade of The Dark” by Michael W. High, is a skeleton on a handmade gown expertly detailed and equally spooky and is made from ceramic textiles and an emulsion process. The artists also hand sews the gowns.

The exhibition is thought-provoking, enlightening and inspiring. It could be a stimulating way to celebrate this holiday weekend with this impressive display.

Gallery Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. |Sunday, closed

For more information about the show contact: Mary Urbas, gallery coordinator at murbas@lakelandcc.edu or call 440.525.7029.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Arts, Art

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Longtime Cleveland Radio Personality Mike Trivisonno Has Died Read More

  2. Two Ohio State Board of Education Members Forced to Resign Because They Weren't Racist Enough Read More

  3. The Foo Fighters Dazzle at Intimate, Sold-Out House of Blues Show Ahead of Rock Hall Induction Read More

  4. After 45 Years in Prison, Cleveland Man Who'd Maintained Innocence in 1974 Murder of His Wife Found Not Guilty in New Trial Read More

  5. Cuyahoga County's Director of HR Quit With No Notice Yesterday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation