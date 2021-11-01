Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, November 1, 2021

Scene & Heard

Baltimore Ravens LB Malik Harrison, Former OSU Buckeye, Shot in Leg Downtown Sunday

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison, who played collegiately at Ohio State University, was shot in the leg by a stray bullet in downtown Cleveland Sunday night.

A statement posted by the Ravens on social media said that Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland and was struck in the left calf. He received medical care for his non-life-threatening injuries at MetroHealth and is returning to Baltimore today, having consulted with team doctors.



Harrison, who hails from Columbus, was at Sausalito restaurant on E. 9th Street. Local media have reported that the shooting took place at about 8:20 p.m. A fight had broken out inside the restaurant and guests were told to leave. Once outside, someone pulled out a gun and Harrison was fleeing the scene on foot when he noticed he had been shot.

Cleveland.com reports that Cleveland Police have arrested four people in connection with the shooting. WEWS noted that the Dunkin' Donuts on E. 9th had sustained window damage, possibly from gunfire.

The Ravens were on a bye week and currently lead the AFC North with a record of 5-2. Harrison was drafted in 2020 after playing at OSU and leading the team in tackles in both his junior and senior seasons.

***
