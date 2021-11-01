Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 1, 2021

C-Notes

Masked Singer National Tour Coming to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in June 2022

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge Poster for the Masked Singer live tour. - COURTESY OF E.J. THOMAS HALL
  • Courtesy of E.J. Thomas Hall
  • Poster for the Masked Singer live tour.
The Masked Singer National Tour live show that comes to E.J. Thomas Hall on June 9 will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show as well as one local celebrity at every show who'll perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess mystery man or woman's identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.

The evening will feature masked characters from the TV show in an "incredible production of song, dance and craziness that only The Masked Singer could deliver."



Beginning today, American Express card members can purchase tickets. VIP packages are available now through VIPNation.com.

Tickets for the Masked Singer Live at E.J. Thomas Hall go on sale to the general public on Wednesday. 

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Masked Singer Live, E.J. Thomas Hall

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Four Brief Complaints About An Otherwise All-Time Great Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Read More

  2. Brad Friedlander's Cut151 Revives the Supper Club Spirit in Beachwood Read More

  3. Little Italy Welcomes High and Low Winery and Bistro, Which Opens Today Read More

  4. Local School Board Races are Ohio's Most Violent Cultural Battlegrounds Read More

  5. Baltimore Ravens LB Malik Harrison, Former OSU Buckeye, Shot in Leg Downtown Sunday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation