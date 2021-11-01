Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 1, 2021

Scene & Heard

Voters Urged to Show Up on Election Day as Mayor, Council, School Board Races on the Ballot

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY STATE OF OHIO
  • Courtesy state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The 2021 general election in Ohio may not have the same level of excitement as the 2020 presidential election, but the end results are just as important.

Ohio voter turnout for 2020 was just 74%. The 2018 mid-term was 55%, and the 2017 general election had just 30% turnout.



However, Jen Miller - executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio - said even in these "off" years, every eligible voter should show up to ensure their voice is heard.

"This election is important because we're talking about local school boards, local judges," said Miller. "Those elected officials that can really affect our daily lives, how funding will be spent in our communities, what policies are implemented."

Ballot issues include tax levies to fund fire, police, parks, and road repairs.

Early voting started four weeks ago and ends today. Tomorrow, Election Day polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

A proper ID is required to vote, and Miller said voters can find their polling location and other important election information at vote411.org.

"A lot of folks are frustrated with our government," said Miller. "They feel as though our government is dysfunctional. The best thing you can do is vote and make sure that you've done your research, especially in those local races."

There are also two special elections.

In the 11th Congressional District, voters will replace Marcia Fudge, who left to serve the White House. Democrat Shontel Brown and Republican Laverne Gore are vying for that seat.

And the 15th Congressional race is between Democrat Allison Russo and Republican Mike Carey. Republican Steve Stivers left to head the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Miller contended that Ohio has a solid elections system with multiple ways to access the ballot and strong security measures to ensure accuracy. But she added there's always room for improvement, including automatic voter registration.

"When voters go to the DMV and their registration is out of date, that can automatically be updated," said Miller. "That helps every voter because it makes our voter rolls more accurate and more secure. It reduces provisional ballot counts and, overall, makes our system more efficient."

She argued that other measures to expand voting access would include allowing online absentee requests, and expanding early voting centers and drop boxes per county.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Elections, Ohio

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Longtime Cleveland Radio Personality Mike Trivisonno Has Died Read More

  2. After 45 Years in Prison, Cleveland Man Who'd Maintained Innocence in 1974 Murder of His Wife Found Not Guilty in New Trial Read More

  3. Two Ohio State Board of Education Members Forced to Resign Because They Weren't Racist Enough Read More

  4. L.A.-Based Dave's Hot Chicken to Open Location in Ohio City Read More

  5. Local School Board Races are Ohio's Most Violent Cultural Battlegrounds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation