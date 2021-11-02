Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Bites

MasterChef is Bringing the Cooking Competition Live to Akron This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Nov 2, 2021 at 11:19 AM

MasterChef Junior season 7 constestant Jaala Smith. - COURTESY MASTERCHEF LIVE TOUR
  • Courtesy MasterChef Live Tour
  • MasterChef Junior season 7 constestant Jaala Smith.

If you've ever wanted to take your honorary judging of the meals cooked on MasterChef from the couch to in-person, this week is your chance.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior are coming to the Akron Civic Theatre for a live cooking competition show as a part of the MasterChef Live tour.



The immersive show will feature head-to-head cooking competitions and other challenges with former MasterChef and MasterChef Junior contestants, including Gerron Hurt, who won season 9 and is MasterChef's first Black winner.

While MasterChef is sure to warm things up at the Civic, if you're looking for the heat that chef Gordon Ramsey brings to the kitchen, you're going to be left cold.

Ramsey will not be joining the tour, but the Hell's Kitchen chef will be incorporated in other ways.

Tickets start at $29 and are available online through the Akron Civic Theatre.

