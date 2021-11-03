Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

C-Notes

Cleveland's John Gorman Sends Rock Memorabilia Collection To Auction

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 8:14 AM

click to enlarge Vintage poster version of the WMMS mascot by David Helton. - COURTESY OF JOHN GORMAN
  • Courtesy of John Gorman
  • Vintage poster version of the WMMS mascot by David Helton.
Former WMMS program director John Gorman recently cut a deal with Backstage Auctions, an auction house that specializes in rock 'n' roll memorabilia, to handle his collection, which covers 50-plus years, extending from the late ‘60s to the 2000s.

The collection includes gold and platinum album awards from the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Boston, Journey, Guns ’N Roses, Queen, the Clash, David Bowie, the Police, Linda Ronstadt, No Doubt, Bad Company and more.



There are awards and other collectables from the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, U2, Heart, and Neil Young, and tour jackets from the J. Geils Band, Stevie Nicks and L.A. Guns. Additionally, Gorman is parting with WMMS Buzzard collectables, including staff jackets from 1975 and 1978. There are also items from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, including its groundbreaking and opening.

Gorman says the collection has traveled with him through seven homes, a dozen offices and three states.

“I’ve treasured and displayed this memorabilia for most of my adult life," says Gorman in an email. "But for the last couple of years, I felt it was time to part with and allow my collection to be shared with those who will treasure them in the way I have, and [they can] own a piece of Cleveland rock 'n' roll history. I am hoping that most, if not all, goes to Greater Cleveland residents and expatriates that will appreciate the historical value. I don’t want them to end up in a nightclub or restaurant in Abu Dhabi. Every piece has a local story attached to it that I am pleased to share to winning bidders if they so desire.”

The complete collection is online at backstageauctions.com/catalog/john-gorman-collection/ac/0/1955/.

The auction ends at midnight on Saturday.

