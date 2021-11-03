Savage Love: Vengeful Exes, Pubic Hair, and Hookups

Joe Newton

This week's Savage Love

You are a terrible person, I don't want you reading my column, and I hope your gay friends come to see you for the toxic person you are and cut you out of their lives — unless they're just as awful as you are, in which case they deserve you.To be clear, FAVE, what your ex did was wrong. I have always taken a dim view of closeted gay men who date straight women to throw people off the scent of cock on their lips (assuming your ex was gay and not bi). But if this dude sucked at sex (when he had it with you), never initiated sex (at least not with you), and couldn't find your clit if you gave him a flashlight (and probably not even then), why waste nine months on him? You could've and should've dumped him the first time the sex was awful, FAVE, or when you first suspected it wasn't you (or your kind) that he wanted to have sex with.And the record, FAVE, anyone can hide their sexual orientation, not just bi men. But many bisexuals don't come out because they fear being mercilessly outed by angry, bitter, vindictive partners. Again, I don't have much sympathy for closeted gay men who lie to and mislead women. But if your ex-boyfriend was bi, not gay, and you two hadn't made a monogamous commitment to each other, he had every right to fuck other people — including other people with penises.Some people get rid of their pubic hair to please themselves, LIMP, and some people get rid of their pubic hair to please their partners. You're not obligated to shave just because the man you're dating asked you to, LIMP, but unless he's pressuring you or pouting about it, I don't think he's being an asshole. If he asked nicely and you said no and he dropped it, LIMP, that means your new boyfriend can take "no" for an answer and isn't that a nice thing to know about him? That said, I don't think trimming your pubic hair to please even a new partner amounts to "changing your body." It's not like getting a tattoo or removing a limb — if you don't like how a trim looks or feels, LIMP, you can stop trimming and, in a few weeks, your natural habitat will be fully restored.It's fine with me if you change your boyfriend's diapers, PADD, but you're going to have to check with him. Not all "Adult Baby/Diaper Lover" play involves power exchange, but when people combine ABDL with D/s, it's typically the sub who wears the diapers (and has them changed) and the Dom who does the diapering and changing. But if your Dom is into wearing diapers, PADD, he's already blurring those boundaries — so, I don't see why you can't at least offer to change his. If having his diapers changed by his sub would make him feel less dominant, he can continue to change his own damn diapers.Online meetups feel fleeting because most online meetups, like most offline meetups, are fleeting. They're chance encounters, like striking up a conversation with a stranger in a bar, and like most chance encounters, they typically go nowhere. Occasionally an online meet-up is scary in the dude-gives-off-serial-killer-vibe sense, but most are scary in the making-yourself-vulnerable-and-risking-rejection sense — and there's no avoiding that kind of scary, SINGLE, only building up your tolerance for it.And finally, SINGLE, and somewhat controversially... if you're content with your life as it is, and if you value being able to fart whenever you need to, there are married men out there who aren't getting any at home, SINGLE, and not all of them are assholes. Some are loving, decent guys in loving, low-conflict marriages who've decided to stay married for loving, decent reasons. An ongoing connection with a loving, decent woman who doesn't want more than they can give could obviously make one of these guys very happy, SINGLE, and it might make you a little happier too.