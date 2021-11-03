Update: Live Nation To Offer $25 Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Upcoming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Shows

click to enlarge Jason Douglas McEachern

Trans-Siberian Orchestra just announced the details of its winter tour.

Update:

at 9 a.m. tomorrow and continuing until 10 a.m. on Friday,

Nation will offer $25 tickets for the upcoming Trans-Siberian Orchestra



Original Post 8/30/2021: Prog rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) just announced that their annual Winter Tour will be back for 2021. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the group will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across the States.



The tour concludes with two shows on Dec. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.