Wednesday, November 3, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Live Nation To Offer $25 Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Upcoming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Shows

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge Trans-Siberian Orchestra just announced the details of its winter tour. - JASON DOUGLAS MCEACHERN
  • Jason Douglas McEachern
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra just announced the details of its winter tour.
Update: Starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow and continuing until 10 a.m. on Friday, Live Nation will offer $25 tickets for the upcoming Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts that take place on Dec. 30.

No password is needed to access the special Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets.



The tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, and a portion of every ticket sold will benefit the St. Augustine Hunger Center.

Original Post 8/30/2021: Prog rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) just announced that their annual Winter Tour will be back for 2021. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the group will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across the States.

The tour concludes with two shows on Dec. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

"After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we're bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you," says TSO's Music Director Al Pitrelli in a statement. "We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It's been 25 years since [founder] Paul [O'Neill] first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let's celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone."

Presales for TSO fan club members will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 and at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Additional presales will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, and at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra's concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17

