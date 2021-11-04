25+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 4-7)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Case Western Reserve University
A scene from the dance program In Sync.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
THU 11/04
In Sync
The Department of Dance at Case Western Reserve University celebrates movement and innovation with In Sync
, a collection of new and revisited dance works. The program features the newest production of Les Noces
by Pascal Rioult, the return of Pam Tanowitz’s Like Fragments of an Old Song
as well as the premiere of Ubi Sunt by department chair Karen Potter. A 2019 audience favorite, Brothers by Gary Galbraith
will also return along with the premiere of the companion piece Sisters. Performances take place at 8 tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night at the Mather Dance Center. Tickets cost $10 for students, $12 for seniors age 60+ and CWRU personnel, and $15 for general admission. Reservations may be made by calling 216-368-5246 or online at dance.case.edu/reservations. All attendees are required to be vaccinated and must properly wear a mask at all times while on CWRU’s campus.
11201 Bellflower Rd., Cleveland Heights, 1-800-348-2234, dance.case.edu/
Chicago
Rock Hall Inductees Chicago return to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Expect to hear breezy, jazz/rock hits such as "Hard To Say I'm Sorry," "Saturday in the Park" and "25 or 6 to 4" at tonight's gig. Check the venue's website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Kanneh-Mason Plays Elgar
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason became internationally famous after performing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He makes his Cleveland Orchestra debut tonight at Severance Hall with Elgar’s rhapsodic Cello Concerto, a "meditative, poignant work created in the emotional wake of World War I." The concert begins with a piece by British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and it ends with Dvořák’s Sixth Symphony. The music starts at 7:30, and performances continue through Sunday. Check the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Maker & Shaker
Maker & Shaker, a cocktail hour and mini maker market featuring local entrepreneurs, takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the B-Side on the first Thursday of each month. A local musician/DJ will be on hand as well, and the event will be outdoor on the patio, weather permitting, or inside right next to the bar. Admission is free.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
The Prom
Featuring direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls
, The Book of Mormon
), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone
) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin
), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf
) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, The Prom
was such a smash on Broadway that the play has now taken to a national tour. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Nov. 21. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Renny
Actor, comedian and "digital personality," Renny has a massive following on Instagram, Youtube and Facebook. Three years ago, he had appeared in Seasons 11 and 12 on MTV’s Wildn’Out with Nick Cannon
, and just last year, he appeared in the BET flick The Christmas Lottery
. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv. Check the website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Runaway June
A country group that formed back in 2015, Runaway June released its self-titled debut in 2018 and has toured and recorded steadily since. Songs such as "Buy My Own Drinks" cater to the party hearty country music fan. Tonight's concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Tower City Center. Admission is free. Note that all attendees are required to wear masks throughout the duration of Tower City Center events unless actively consuming food and beverage in designated event areas. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
50 Public Square, 216-771-0033, seatgeek.com/runaway-june-tickets/sport/2021-11-04-6-pm/5534139
Mary Santora
Drawing from real life experiences, local comic Mary Santora takes the audience on a "storytelling driven ride, while seamlessly weaving in and out of crowd interactions, leaving a lasting impression on anyone who sees her," as it's put in a press release. Her latest album, Hillbilly Boujee
, topped the charts on iTunes and Amazon. She performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
The Tempest
The Great Lakes Theatre brings its production of The Tempest
, the story of Prospero, a man marooned on an enchanted island, to the Hanna Theatre. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Sunday. Tickets start at $15.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
This autobiographical solo show follows a kid from his childhood to adulthood, as he explores his family’s history, his identity as a first-generation American, and what the world will be like for his future children. Featuring live music that melds Latin beats, hip-hop, and looping, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?
promises to be "a high-energy, tour-de-force theatrical experience that examines what it means to be Latino in America." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 11/05
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: MMXXI Tour
In 1988, Jason Bonham took his late father John Bonham's spot in the televised, first-ever Led Zeppelin reunion at the Atlantic Records 40th anniversary concert. Less than a year later, he went on tour with Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and recorded the album Outrider with him. Bonham has continued to tour and record ever since. He brings the latest incarnation of his tribute to Zeppelin, which he's dubbed Led Zeppelin Evening: MMXXI Tour, to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Check the venue website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Bob Dylan
A Rock Hall Inductee, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is known for his unpredictable live performances. He often rearranges his hits beyond all recognition. But he usually shines when performing at theaters (as opposed to baseball parks or outdoor stages). Expect him to be in good form for tonight's show, which supports his latest album, last year's Rough & Rowdy Ways
. The concert begins at 8 at the State Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for ticket prices and COVID protocols.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
The Exonerated
This docu-drama recounts first-person narratives in dramatic form through the legal records of six wrongly convicted inmates. The accounts of the falsely accused explore these people’s lives after being sentenced to death, and the legal proceedings that gained their exoneration. Ticket prices start at $34 (adults), $30 (for seniors 65 and older) and $12 for students with valid ID. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
GlamGore
GlamGore is Cleveland's newest monthly addition to LGBTQ nightlife. Each month, GlamGore features a variety of performance artists under one roof, ranging from beauty queens to drag monsters. One of few all-inclusive and all ages productions that incorporates themed performances to elevate artists and audiences alike, GlamGore features well-rounded drag entertainers of all shapes, sizes and styles from all over the country. The theme of tonight's event, which starts at 9 at the Grog Shop, is Bearded & Beautiful. It'll feature a fabulous cast of bearded drag queens and drag kings of all shapes and sizes. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP tickets which include a photo opportunity, a meet-and-greet prior to the show and seating, cost $16.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Monsters vs. Belleville Senators
The Belleville Senators swing into town tonight for a two-game series against the Monsters. The games tonight and tomorrow night both take place at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. A 1-2-3 Friday promotion will be in place tonight, and fans will get $1 Pepsis, $2 hot dogs and $3 select 12 oz. beers. Tomorrow night's game is part of a Salute to Service celebration. Check the Rocket Mortgage website for ticket prices.
One Center Court, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Brian Scolaro
A Brooklyn native, Brian Scolaro is your average funny, angry New-Yorker. From his first noteworthy appearance in Fox’s Stacked to his half-hour special on Comedy Central, Scolaro has been making people laugh by just talking about life. His performances emphasize the life of the average middle-aged man: getting fat, being single or married and getting drunk. What makes him funny is that he's just talking about everyday occurrences, but with his own spin on them. He performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight at Hilarities, where he also has performs tomorrow. Check the club's website for ticket info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
B Simone
Better known as B. Simone, Braelyn Greenfield co-starred in a Bet film Digital Lives Matter
, and her Instagram videos have received recognition from the likes of Chris Brown, Rihanna, Lil Boosie, Ti and many more. She performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
The Year of Magical Thinking
An adaptation of Joan Didion's memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking
"transforms the story of the sudden and unexpected loss into a stunning and powerful one-woman play," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's performance takes place at 8 p.m. at Kennedy's Cabaret, where performances continue through the weekend. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info and COVID protocols.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SAT 11/06
MasterChef Live!
This stage production brings together the culinary hit TV shows MasterChef and MasterChef Junior for head-to-head cooking demonstrations and challenges with past MasterChef and MasterChef Junior contestants. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. The screening will also feature $12. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
Todd Rundgren
Singer-guitarist Todd Rundgren comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight for a two-night stand. The tour celebrates the Rock Hall inductee’s fourth studio album, 1973's A Wizard, A True Star
. Each night on the tour, Rundgren will perform a full side of the album plus a set of other career-spanning hits. Tonight and tomorrow night's shows begin at 8. Check the venue website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Ritch Shydner
In the 1980s, Ritch Shydner made numerous appearances on TV, including HBO and Showtime specials, Late Night with David Letterman
and The Tonight Show
with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. In 2010, Shydner produced and performed in an award winning documentary on the world of stand-up comedy, “I Am Comic. He comes to Hilarities at 4 p.m. today and tomorrow. Check the club's website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
An Untitled Love
A.I.M returns to the Ohio Theatre tonight to perform An Untitled Love
, Kyle Abraham's newest evening-length work. Featuring the catalog of Grammy Award-winning R&B singer D'Angelo, this creative exaltation serves as a "thumping mixtape celebrating culture, family, and community." Abraham's work infuses a hip-hop aesthetic alongside modern dance. The performance takes place at 7:30. Consult the Playhouse Square website for ticket prices and COVID protocols.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
The Whispers
A classic soul and R&B act, the Whispers swing into town tonight to play the State Theatre. Jeffrey Osborne and the Dramatics featuring LJ Reynolds round out the bill. The show starts at 8. Consult the Playhouse Square website for ticket prices and COVID portals.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SUN 11/07
Mick Foley
Were you really into watching wrestling on TV in grade school? Who wasn’t, am I right? Surely, you remember Mick Foley, the bearded (and sometimes masked) beast who was part of the WWE’s “meteoric rise” during the 1990s. Foley is still the onscreen GM for WWE’s Saturday morning slam, but he moonlights as a stand-up comedian. He delights crowds with anecdotes from the ring and other middle-aged white guy-type fare. He’s got his share of stupid one-liners, but he has a surprisingly personal touch on stage, often sitting to tell stories and reveling in off-the-cuff self-effacement. He’ll perform tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Set It Off
Award winning writer/director/producer Je'Caryous Johnson brings Set It Off
, a classic bank heist movie, to the stage today at 4 p.m. at the State Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more information, including ticket prices and COVID protocols.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.