Here's the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's New, Super Cute Baby Gorilla

click to enlarge Courtesy Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Baby gorilla, to be named later in partnership with a mortgage company





Meet baby gorilla, born Oct. 26 to Nneka (23) and Mokolo (34), weighing three pounds and, beyond being super cute, making history as the first baby gorilla born at the zoo in its 139-year existence.(Baby gorilla will be named later in an exclusive contest presented by CrossCountry Mortgage, because nothing says cute animals like partnerships with the loan industry.)“We’re thrilled to announce the birth of this gorilla, the first in our history, as we also look ahead towards the future at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman in a press release . “Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been an international leader in gorilla research, care and management and our newly announced multi-year partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage will bring new engagement and other exciting opportunities to our zoo as well as all of Cleveland Metroparks.”While born to Nneka, baby gorilla is being taken care of by Fredrika (47), the eldest of the females in the group who herself has raised four infants and "instinctively took over maternal care of the newborn" after Nneka "did not show appropriate maternal care," the zoo said.Visitors can see baby gorilla for themselves daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.