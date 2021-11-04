Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Scene & Heard

Here's the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's New, Super Cute Baby Gorilla

Posted By on Thu, Nov 4, 2021 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge Baby gorilla, to be named later in partnership with a mortgage company - COURTESY CLEVELAND METROPARKS ZOO
  • Courtesy Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
  • Baby gorilla, to be named later in partnership with a mortgage company

Meet baby gorilla, born Oct. 26 to Nneka (23) and Mokolo (34), weighing three pounds and, beyond being super cute, making history as the first baby gorilla born at the zoo in its 139-year existence.

(Baby gorilla will be named later in an exclusive contest presented by CrossCountry Mortgage, because nothing says cute animals like partnerships with the loan industry.)



“We’re thrilled to announce the birth of this gorilla, the first in our history, as we also look ahead towards the future at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman in a press release. “Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been an international leader in gorilla research, care and management and our newly announced multi-year partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage will bring new engagement and other exciting opportunities to our zoo as well as all of Cleveland Metroparks.”

While born to Nneka, baby gorilla is being taken care of by Fredrika (47), the eldest of the females in the group who herself has raised four infants and "instinctively took over maternal care of the newborn" after Nneka "did not show appropriate maternal care," the zoo said.

Visitors can see baby gorilla for themselves daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More pics of baby gorilla here.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Baby Animals

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Anti-Mask, Anti-Mandate, Anti-Critical Race Theory School Board Candidates in Northeast Ohio Fared Poorly on Election Day Read More

  2. Bibb Kicks the Shit Out of Kelley, Will Become Cleveland's Next Mayor Read More

  3. BREAKING: There Will Soon Be More Women than Kevins on Cleveland City Council Read More

  4. For South Indian and Thalis, Annapurna in Parma is Worth the Trip and Time Read More

  5. 25+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 4-7) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation